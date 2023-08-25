It seems the more bad news that emerges about former president Donald Trump, is really good news for his 2024 campaign.
It sounds odd, but when you are Donald Trump nothing is really surprising.
Take for example what happened in our state last week.
Trump received more indictments in Fulton County but, once again, his polls numbers have increased. As a long time boxing fan, I have been looking for the referee to stop this battle. Trump is brutalizing his opponents and it would take the collapse of all political collapses for him not to be the GOP nominee next year.
Let’s touch on one subject now. Trump’s indictments in our state are politically driven.
The district attorney of Fulton County is clearly not a fan of the former president. The fact that she would spend untold amounts of tax dollars on this political persecution is criminal in my book.
Basically, the former president has been indicted because he did not like the election outcome in Georgia. Being a Libertarian, I never like the outcome of elections but that doesn’t make me a criminal.
Most law experts will tell you there is no way this trial is going to happen before the 2024 general election and certainly not before the primaries.
A majority of Republican voters have shown time and time again they don’t care about this political witch hunt on the former president. The fact his poll numbers rise each time something happens shows that. Nothing is going to change their minds about voting for and supporting Trump.
So is there a way Trump might not be the 2024 Republican nominee? As touched on in this space previously, I suppose it is possible for a judge to issue some kind of ruling that Trump is not eligible to run for president again. It doesn’t seem like it would be legal but it could happen.
Don’t think for a second that the judicial system is free of politics. Even our Supreme Court members vote based on their political beliefs. Often it seems they vote that way over what the law actually is.
A Ramsmussen Reports poll conducted from Aug. 19-21, shows Trump with 49 percent with Vivek Ramaswamy in a distant second at 11 percent and Ron DeSantis in third place at 10 percent.
All other candidates are in single digits with the highest being Chris Christie at 7 percent.
Many non-Trump supporters in the GOP keep hoping that his massive support is going to slip. I don’t see how that is going to happen.
If it hasn’t slipped by now then it’s not going to.
Trump is unlike any candidate our country has seen. He defies logic in all ways. He is not someone who seemingly would obtain this much support but he does.
I understand there has not been one vote cast for the 2024 election and the first GOP candidate debate is this week.
But you have to wonder what some of the candidates are thinking. Can former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson really rise from his 0 percent polling?
There are two candidates in the race from South Carolina. But even in that state’s most recent polling, Nikki Haley and Tim Scott combined don’t equal the support level of Trump. Even throwing in the support of DeSantis in the Palmetto State does not overtake Trump when the three are combined.
Meanwhile, the Fulton County district attorney has positioned herself for a run for statewide office in 2026. With Stacey Abrams all but done politically, maybe the Fulton DA will jump on the Democratic horse and see how far she can run with it.
The Fulton D.A. (whom I will not dignify by naming her) has sought, and received, a good bit of attention from the anti-Trump crowd.
Something tells me, however, that it will be Trump who has the last laugh as he once again occupies the White House.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune. He is a 1993 graduate of the University of West Georgia. He voted in his first election during the 1990 Georgia primary. Email comments to: chris.bridges@waltontribune.com.
