Read this carefully: I have the utmost respect for the fine staff of the Walton County Board of Elections.

I fear those ladies roll their eyes when they see my number come up on Caller ID, which is a pretty frequent occurrence this time of year. I’ve often got questions about voting — the process, the numbers, pretty much anything you can think to ask.

But they were put in an awful position last week.

We waited 24 hours to find out the results from the primary and nonpartisan elections. You’ll notice the paper last Wednesday didn’t have results, mostly because we had a feeling it wasn’t worth holding because we wouldn’t know in time to print it.

Even a broken clock’s right twice a day.

But they had to try and count thousands of mailed-in absentee ballots using equipment that wasn’t prepared for it.

There were problems across the state. Those in Atlanta got the biggest share of attention as people blame “those” folks for messing it up again, but this continues to be a blight on Georgia.

We simply must do better than to have untrained poll workers, hours-long waits outside the polls and days-long waits for results.

This is 2020.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told us he was the man for the job. I’m not big on calling for firings, but he’d better get this right before the Nov. 3 general election.

I know I’d crawl through broken glass to vote then — but I shouldn’t have to. There has to be a better way.