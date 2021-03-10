For the occasion of my 20th birthday, I wrote a column about the lessons of my first two decades.
Like I’d learned a dadgum thing by that point.
The only thing I remember about it was sneaking the news to my hometown that I had a girlfriend I was bringing home from college.
Reader, I married her.
When I wrote the column, published in the local paper on the big day, it seemed like the 20 years preceding it had dragged by. As you read this, on the day of the big 4-0, I can assure you the next 20 have gone much quicker.
Though the first 20 years were defined by formal education — a high school diploma followed by the first two years of college — the next 20 have been marked by the real lessons of life. As a result, I’m sure any advice I could give now would be significantly less judge-y than whatever I dispensed in my final days as a teenager.
Building a career, having it yanked away and then building back does that. So does working in a profession that puts you at the front row of the best and worst of humanity.
Helping to run a newspaper through a pandemic has been the thrill and agony of a lifetime. I consider myself so blessed to have helped this community I love get the news it needed at a perilous time. I also never want to do anything like it ever again.
Seriously, just looking back through our archives of March 2020 the other day gave me anxiety, and that’s even having had the illness myself. This week we reflect on what happened a year ago at this time and I hope we take some solace in our shared survival and mourn the ones — way too many — who didn’t make it.
I don’t have that column from March 2001. So I can’t remember the sage advice I dispensed to readers of The Sand Mountain Reporter, bless their hearts. I’m pretty sure I waxed poetic about barbecue, and spending time with my grandfather, so it wasn’t all cringe-worthy.
But the next 20 years taught me I knew a lot less than I thought I did. The world is filled with shades of gray between the black and the white. I’m better for realizing that.
I realize more now that God loves me and so do an amazing group of friends.
For someone as socially awkward as I am — seriously, I refer to the anonymous letter I got when I asked for advice on returning here in 2015, which referred to me as “off-putting,” and a “hipster liberal” — I have been blessed to have wonderful people in my life.
I don’t deserve them (even if many were surprised to find I hadn’t already reached my Mike Gundy Day). Frankly I don’t deserve any of this.
So, there’s no wisdom to pass along. Anyone who’s willingly spent this long in journalism probably shouldn’t be trusted anyway. But if you slow down and enjoy the brisket, that’s not a bad thing, right?
