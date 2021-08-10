Sheriff Joe Chapman has long played the role of kingmaker in Walton County politics.
David Thompson, people tell me, had a free shot to be chairman of the Board of Commissioners in 2020 because Chapman supported him. No one was dumb enough to run against someone with that kind of backing.
And to his credit, Chapman’s word was his bond. He backed that horse early on and never wavered.
The fifth-term sheriff has already put his name behind one high-profile candidate for 2022, backing Monroe businessman Marc McMain’s bid to follow Jody Hice in Congress.
Now comes news that Chapman is supporting Republican Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black as he runs to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock, an Atlanta Democrat, in 2022.
In fact, more than two-thirds of the sheriffs in Georgia endorsed Black. I find that pretty telling given that the field isn’t even set. Former President Donald Trump has encouraged Herschel Walker to move back from Texas and run.
Belle Isle slams Hice
David Belle Isle slammed Hice, his opponent in the GOP primary for secretary of state, as being too cozy with incumbent Brad Raffensperger.
Belle Isle released a video he said shows Hice telling Raffensperger, “We’re proud of you,” for his handling of the 2020 Georgia elections — you know the ones, where Trump lost and Hice has since gone out of his way to discredit (even though he won).
“He never said a word against Brad until he decided on a change of office scenery by running for the office himself,” Belle Isle spokesman Dan McLagan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.