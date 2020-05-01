It is a daunting challenge to write a guest column addressing my candidacy to succeed Judge Eugene Benton as Superior Court judge without sounding egotistical or tossing out clichés. Nevertheless, I will endeavor to do so sincerely and humbly.
I have been blessed with great opportunities and challenged with tough circumstances. They have made me the best qualified candidate, who honors our traditional conservative values of hard work, candor, personal responsibility, respect for one another and concern for friends and neighbors.
To appreciate traits of “a good judge,” we should understand the importance of the position. Superior Court judges play a greater role in our lives and community than many realize. Superior Court judges, within the confines of the law, decide how crime is punished, if grace is extended and determine the balance between accountability and assistance. They are the protectors of the Constitution, upholders of the law and the bulwark guarding personal property rights and liberties. These men and women must decide where your children or grandchildren live, or what is fair when a marriage falls apart. The issues are burdensome, affecting every aspect of life, and shaping your community.
What matters most for a judicial candidate is wisdom. Wisdom is the combination of knowledge and practical experience. All candidates have law degrees, knowledge and can research. The difference is experience.
My legal experience is unparalleled and makes me the most qualified candidate. I am the only candidate who has had offices in both counties; has been judge, chief assistant district attorney; and a private practice criminal defense and civil attorney. No other candidate has conducted murder trials as prosecutor and defense attorney, handled every aspect of domestic relations cases, and presided as judge for over 10 years. In nearly a thousand different hearings and trials over 28 years in the courtrooms of Walton and Newton counties, our appellate courts and federal courts, I have been involved with cases ranging from adoption to zoning, and much of what lies between.
However, if we stop at legal experience, we miss an important element. We are most benefited by having a judge with life experience that is at times gritty and hard, one who has journeyed with people confronting seemingly insurmountable circumstances and working through life’s struggles. Experiences such as time spent with missionaries in poor, segregated “gypsy” villages, or in leadership at the Ministry Village sharing life with homeless friends as they discover new paths, or years fostering children from hard places, now raising them as my own, or years with the Faith & Justice Project giving legal help to victors as they become rays of hope to others, have humanized the frailties of life and made me wiser still.
The path I have trod for 28 years, the challenges and chances, are the reason I know our community, our struggles and strengths, and the role the courts play. I am best prepared to grapple with the weighty decisions, offer hope, yet demand accountability. I ask for your vote.