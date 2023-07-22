I can’t tell you how many talks I had with Josh Daher in the years that I knew him.
From his time as a standout student-athlete at George Walton Academy to his years in the coaching profession, Daher was always talking, always smiling. You couldn’t help but like him.
I had been outside doing yard work on Saturday. I don’t carry my phone with me every step I take so it was when I went back inside to cool off that I received the stunning news.
A friend had messaged me that Josh had passed away. I had to read the message multiple times for it to fully sink in.
Even as a young person, Josh seemed wise beyond his years. I can still see him playing point guard at George Walton Academy running coach George Perides’ stall offense. Often opponents would try to double team Josh as he worked the basketball up the court.
He would wave his hand for his teammates to go down the court and get ready to run the offense. He had this. He didn’t need help getting by a double or even triple team on the court.
Those days covering GWA basketball are some of my best memories as a sports writer.
It was a great time for GWA sports overall and Josh Daher was a big part of that whether on the basketball court, baseball field or gridiron.
Josh had such a knack for understanding high school athletics that it’s no surprise he went into coaching. It’s also no surprise that he did so well in that arena.
He coached for a few years at my alma mater in Monticello. Whenever I would stop by and see him he would have the biggest smile on his face as he stuck his hand out to shake mine.
We would often talk about those GWA days. He would talk about the current state of the sports world as well. And we also enjoyed talking pro wrestling, which his family had a tie to.
It’s just hard to comprehend that he is no longer with us. He left us at age 39, way too soon and way too young. My heart goes out to his wife and four children. He received counting ribbings from myself and others about almost having his own basketball team. One friend even said, “Basketball, heck he’s going for his own football team.”
We all know that tomorrow is never guaranteed. We know it down deep. But yet, we still hope that losses of this nature won’t impact our lives. Yet on occasions like this one, we are given a harsh reminder.
I drove by GWA earlier this week and as I looked over at the Monroe school, Josh’s face immediately came to mind. He was someone who enjoyed life every day. I honestly don’t think I ever saw him in a down state of mind.
Oh, he used to get fired up when competing, but win or lose he was one who immediately was looking to the next game.
Josh accomplished a great deal in his 39 years. He leaves a lasting legacy of how to start people and how to be a family man. I remember when I returned to The Walton Tribune on a full-time basis in 2022 he sent me a message saying, “it is great to have you back.” He was a special individual who will not be forgotten by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him or even just meeting him.
