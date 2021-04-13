If you’re an Animal Planet fan like me and enjoy seeing man’s best friend perform athletic feats, then I’ll see you at the Dock Dogs diving competition in Monroe this weekend.
My husband and I plan to bring our 1-year-old Jack Russell/Labrador retriever mix, Luna, with us. We’ve only seen this type of competition on TV and would like to introduce our amateur canine gymnast to the sport.
My dog is slender, muscled and quick. She needs regular walks and lots of ball time in the backyard each day.
We’re also trying to expose Luna to other dogs and people, to help with her socialization skills. We adopted her as a puppy in October 2019, so much of her first year was spent in pandemic mode. She helped us through a trying time by just being her energetic, affectionate tail-wagging self. When there’s nowhere to go, you stay home. And take the dog for lots of walks. And make lots of visits to the empty neighborhood dog park. And take your dog on hikes at state parks, where it’s easy to socially distance.
Luna has had a multitude of predecessors. Every dog, cat, bird, rat, lizard or hamster my family rescued over the years gave us as much — or more — love and devotion as we gave them.
There was Manfred, our beautiful Golden retriever, who quietly laid his head on my husband’s knee minutes after hearing his dad had passed away. My father-in-law was one of Manny’s favorite people. Manny graced our lives for nearly 15 years. That devoted pooch adapted to several new homes as we moved around the state. He was just as happy in humid coastal Georgia as he was in the mountains of north Georgia. He also put up with housemates like our mean Maine coon cat Sabrina and Bear, a senior dog we adopted.
Bear was a 95-pound Gordon setter/Chow mix that adored little kids. He reminded me of the children’s storybook character “Ferdinand the bull,” large and strong with a sweet and timid demeanor. Bear even sniffed flowers. We only had that gentle giant for four years. Bear’s previous owners had sorely neglected him. He was heartworm-positive when he came to us.
In addition to dogs, and a few cats, there was an albino parakeet my grandmother owned and brought with her when she lived with us.
Grandma Renee, my father’s mother, was French and spoke English with a heavy accent which her bird, Crystal, mimicked perfectly. He coughed her smoker’s hacking cough, said “Kiss, kiss Crystal,” with smooching sounds. He even wolf whistled. That got him into trouble.
When my Aunt Edy, my mother’s older sister, came to visit us in Atlanta she went to change clothes in my grandmother’s room. Grandma Renee was visiting my cousins in New Jersey at the time, so the room was available for my aunt.
Aunt Edy didn’t notice the covered birdcage in a darkened corner of the room. She did hear a loud wolf whistle and came running out, clutching her robe and frantically exclaiming that a peeping Tom was outside her window.
She was stunned when my mother — who realized our avian chatterbox was the culprit — doubled over with laughter. Edy, who loved animals, forgave our feathered Don Juan.
Pets can entertain us and offer us emotional support. Still, pet ownership is not for everyone. Pets must be properly cared for, and that requires a commitment of time and finances. But if you do have room in your heart and home, consider adopting a cat or dog from your local animal shelter. They can enrich your life if you let them.
And maybe that special rescue dog will jump high enough for championship glory at a Dock Dogs competition someday.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The
Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.