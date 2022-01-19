The 156th Georgia General Assembly convened under the Gold Dome for the 2022 legislative session on Monday, Jan. 10.
With only 40 legislative days to accomplish the people’s business, the House got straight to work. Gov. Brian Kemp kick-started the session with his annual State of the State address. This annual event allows the governor to discuss the current conditions of our state and present his administration’s goals for the year ahead, which include education, health care and public safety.
In his address, Gov. Kemp laid the groundwork for his plans to support teachers, school staff and students across the state. While also pledging to protect our students form divisive ideologies like critical race theory, the governor encouraged the legislature to fully fund the state’s school funding formula and restore educational cuts that were made due to the pandemic in the upcoming fiscal year.
He recommended a $2,000 pay raise for K-12 teachers, assistant teachers and pre-K teachers ahead of the 2022-23 school year, which would build upon the $3,000 teacher pay raise the General Assembly provided in 2019. Additionally, he shared his plan to provide one-time pay supplements to other critical school personnel.
The governor also discussed the General Assembly’s recent work to make health care more accessible and affordable than ever before in Georgia.
In 2019, the General Assembly passed the Patients First Act to increase access to health care insurance coverage for Georgia’s most vulnerable populations. Since then, the number of health insurance carriers in the individual marketplace has almost tripled, and the state’s reinsurance program has helped reduce premiums by an average of 12% statewide. To address the shortage of health care workers, Gov. Kemp announced his plans to expand nursing programs for the University System of Georgia and Technical College System of Georgia, add 136 primary medicine residency slots for the Georgia Board of Health Care Workers, as well as increase funding to Mercer University to mitigate rural doctor shortages.
To help improve public safety, Gov. Kemp plans to launch a new anti-gang unit in the attorney general’s office and enable the attorney general to partner with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement to prosecute gang members. To enhance recruitment efforts, the governor outlined his plan to provide a $5,000 raise for state law enforcement and other state employees. Finally, Kemp announced that first lady Marty Kemp and the GRACE Commission will work with the House and Senate this session to add human trafficking to the list of serious violent and sexual offenses that require a superior court judge to grant bail.
This week, I introduced HB881 to realign voting districts for the Walton County Board of Commissioners, as well as HB882 for the Walton County Board of Education. After the census every 10 years, voting districts are realigned to ensure that the districts are evenly distributed and that each elected official represents roughly the same number of people for their respective board.
Next week, my colleagues and I will begin the state budget process through a series of Joint House and Senate Appropriations Committee hearings, which is often referred to as “budget week.” The governor’s budget recommendations, along with the recommendations from state agencies, will ultimately help us to craft the budget in the coming weeks. I look forward to bringing you news about our state budget throughout the legislative session.
As our House committee meetings get underway, you can watch live streams of all official House committee and subcommittee meetings at https://www.legis.ga.gov/schedule/house. The official House Facebook and Twitter accounts also provide useful information and daily updates throughout the session, including press releases, meeting announcements and legislative actions from the House floor. These valuable resources can help you stay engaged and informed while we are in session.
Finally, I want to congratulate the University of Georgia Bulldogs for their 2021 College Football Playoff national championship. We are proud to have these national champions hail from our great state, and they represented Georgia well as they defeated the University of Alabama for the national title. Go Dawgs!
Now that the legislative session is underway, I will spend most of my time over the next few months at the state Capitol. I welcome you to reach out to me with your thoughts and opinions on issues or policies as we move throughout the session. You can reach my Capitol office at 404-656-5024, or email me at bruce.williamson@house.ga.gov. Thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative for House District 115.
