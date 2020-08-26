The 2020 election, a mere two months and some-few weeks away, will be the most important of our lifetimes.
Just like 2016 was, and 2012 before it.
But that doesn’t mean it isn’t important, or that there’s not a huge interest in it locally.
We want to help.
Georgia is in the political spotlight like never before in many of our lifetimes. One look at the program from last week’s Democratic National Convention reveals that, with Peach State pols all over the (virtual) stage.
But Republicans feel certain they’ll keep Georgia red in the fall.
Starting today, we’ll publish a dedicated page of election news to keep you reminded of key dates for registration and early voting, and apprised of what the candidates are doing and saying.
I envision this as a place to keep Walton County apprised not just of the presidential race, but of the two key Senate races.
We saw Sen. Kelly Loeffler visit twice in a three-day span earlier this month, and I would imagine her rivals will be close behind her. And in the other Senate race, incumbent David Perdue is no stranger to Walton County either.
Four years ago, he told Walton Republicans he promised then-candidate Donald Trump he’d deliver Georgia for the candidate few thought could win. Can it happen again?
One thing’s for sure: No one knows what twists and turns lie ahead. But we’re in for one interesting ride.
