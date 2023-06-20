John Romita Sr.

John Romita Sr., a comic book artist and one of the primary architects behind the Amazing Spider-Man, had died at age 93

We lost two of the great storytellers in American literature this past week, on very different sides of the pop culture divide, but both hit hard for those of us invested in their work.

Early in the week, news filtered in that the great novelist Cormac McCarthy had passed away at age 89. A Pulitzer Prize-winner for his apocalyptic odyssey, “The Road,” McCarthy was probably best known for his Westerns, particularly the savage and nightmarish masterpiece, “Blood Meridian,” and the crime novel, “No Country For Old Men,” translated into an Oscar-winning film by the Coen Brothers.

