We lost two of the great storytellers in American literature this past week, on very different sides of the pop culture divide, but both hit hard for those of us invested in their work.
Early in the week, news filtered in that the great novelist Cormac McCarthy had passed away at age 89. A Pulitzer Prize-winner for his apocalyptic odyssey, “The Road,” McCarthy was probably best known for his Westerns, particularly the savage and nightmarish masterpiece, “Blood Meridian,” and the crime novel, “No Country For Old Men,” translated into an Oscar-winning film by the Coen Brothers.
Then, just a day or so later, came word of another death that hit hard in a different way. John Romita Sr., a comic book artist and one of the primary architects behind the Amazing Spider-Man, had died at age 93.
Romita was not the first artist to illustrate Peter Parker’s mishaps for writer Stan Lee, as Steve Ditko handled the first 30-odd issues of the webcrawler’s adventures, but Romita would define the character and his relationships for generations of readers. He was there for many of Spider-Man’s early milestones as a character, particularly the death of Gwen Stacy and the subsequent fall of the Green Goblin, and helped to create many of Spidey’s famous friends, particularly future love interest Mary Jane Parker, and foes, like the Rhino and the Kingpin.
It’s harder to imagine a wider divide between creators than that between McCarthy, a novelist of dark, tragic tales delving into the depths of the human soul, and Romita, who drew a guy who could stick to walls and fought nutcases with pumpkin bombs and robot octopus arms.
But both were major contributors to the art that helped define the 20th Century and still resonates today. McCarthy wrote his final pair of books just last year, continuing to affirm his place of one of the great American authors.
Romita, on the other hand, could watch his most famous characters dazzle audiences on screen in the new “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” which drew on many of his most famous story arcs and concepts to remind us why Spidey remains probably the most popular superhero in the world.
They were, to some degree, doing the same thing in different media: reminding us why we continue to fight against the darkness for the right. As dark as McCarthy could get, his novel “The Road” reminds us that we must continue to struggle against fate to preserve “the fire” that lives within us all. And what is Spider-Man about if not a reminder that we must always continue the good fight, even when the world seems against us?
Between the two of them, they created some of my favorite works of the last half century. Not too shabby.
Stephen Milligan is news editor of The Walton Tribune. Email comments to stephen.milligan@ waltontribune.com.
