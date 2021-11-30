“What are you running here, a doggie day care?” asked our friend, Jason, who dropped by the house several days before Thanksgiving. Three barking dogs greeted him at the backyard gate when he got out of his truck in the driveway.
“We’re pet sitting for my daughter, Rachel, and son-in-law, Paul, while they visit his mom in Savannah,” I replied. Paul’s mother is in her 80s, and with her balance issues she doesn’t need rambunctious pets getting under foot.
So we added two dogs to our one, and a bona fide scaredy-cat to our stealthy kitty last week. It’s a good thing we adore our daughter and are fond of her fur babies, because three dogs and two cats make for a noisier and messier household — not to mention feeding time required fancy maneuvers in our galley kitchen, what with Gabby the old and grumpy trying to scarf down everybody’s food. She’s a beagle mix, and rather food aggressive.
We also wanted to help Rachel and Paul save money on boarding fees. They’re both teachers, so boarding two dogs and one cat for a week is an expense that would cause them hardship.
We expect to host the human grown children, and our grand-pups and grand-feline, the week of Christmas. (We celebrate both Hanukkah and Christmas. My husband was raised Roman Catholic.)
Oh, and our son, his wife, and our granddaughter will also be over for Christmas day. (Minus their three dogs; they live only about two hours away.)
When Rachel left her four-legged kids in our care, she left us instructions for Gabby’s arthritis medication, Hansel’s dietary supplement (he’s a German shepherd/Corgi mix), and she checked the house for toxic plants. She wanted to be sure her large tuxedo cat, Edward, didn’t nibble on anything poisonous.
Rachel is wise to check that out. Apparently accidental poisoning of pets is a common hazard to avoid around the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
As I do every year, I check out pet safety tips to make sure we don’t have to make any emergency veterinarian visits.
The Humane Society of the United States recommends pet owners skip giving their dogs any table scraps and warns against leaving handbags or trash bins untended where pets could possibly find and ingest harmful substances.
The following foods to avoid feeding pets include: bones (which can splinter); candy, particularly chocolate; chives; citrus and pits; coffee; eggs; fish; garlic; grapes and raisins; leaves and stems; meat; nuts; onions; and salt.
Should temperatures drop during the winter holidays, the Humane Society also suggests bringing pets indoors and providing them plenty of toys to keep them busy.
We prefer Kong chew toys and balls for our dog and her “cousins,” because they’re sturdy and stand up to Luna’s excessive chewing.
We also crate our dog and visiting dogs — or put them in the fenced yard if the weather is mild — when the house is full of people, especially if the guests are strangers to the pets. This prevents our canines from becoming emotionally overwhelmed, not to mention easing any worries our human guests might have encountering excitable dogs.
With two curious cats in the house, decorations on the Christmas tree and plants like poinsettias, mistletoe, holly and ivy can be hazardous. We really try to keep them from climbing the tree or jumping onto the fireplace mantel. (I admit we had to replace a few of last year’s Christmas ball ornaments.)
In case something does happen, I’ve got our regular veterinarian clinic’s number on the fridge, and our local emergency animal hospital’s number posted there too.
Another phone number to have handy is the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center: 888-426-4435. ASPCA stands for American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. In addition to advocating for abused and neglected pets, like cats and dogs, this organization seeks to protect farm animals and horses from mistreatment.
The holidays should be a joyous time for every member of the family. Dogs and cats included.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
