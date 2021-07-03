One of my primary duties as the now former president of the Rotary Club of Monroe was to lead the meetings each Monday at the Monroe Golf & Country Club.
In conjunction with that responsiblity, I’d spend a brief portion of each meeting reviewing “today in history” and playing a little trivia with club members before bringing on the program, the featured speaker for the meeting.
What I learned as a result is there are at least two patriotic milestones in June which we should include as part of our celebration of our nation’s birth on the Fourth of July.
On June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress adopted a resolution stating “the flag of the United States be thirteen alternative stripes red and white” and that “the Union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new Constellation.” The national flag became known as the “Stars and Stripes,” and a mere 100 years later to the day the very first Flag Day was observed as instructed by Congress. Flag Day has been celebrated on June 14 ever since.
On June 21, 1788, the U.S. Constitution was ratified. After being developed in a convention moderated by George Washington in late 1787, the Constitution was sent to the states for ratification. Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia and Connecticut immediately ratified in quick succession, but it took nine states to ratify, and it wasn’t until New Hampshire on June 21 that the Constitution received the prerequisite number. It was subsequently agreed that the government under the U.S. Constitution would begin less than a year later, on March 4, 1789.
And the rest, as they say, is history.
I know there is plenty to be concerned about in our country right now, I’m not going to go down the laundry list, but the United States of America is still the greatest country in the world. Period. And I don’t care what anyone else has to say about it, really.
But if you don’t believe that, which you are certainly within your rights to do, that’s fine. Just don’t let the door hit you where the good Lord split you. It’s a great big world out there. Go find a country more to your liking and do so quickly.
In the interest of full disclosure, background research for this column came from the History Channel’s website, history.com.
Opinions are those of the author.
Happy Fourth of July, everybody!
