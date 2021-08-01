A good friend of mine in the newspaper business had a pretty raw assessment of my opportunity here in Monroe in the days leading up to my purchase of The Walton Tribune.
“I think you’re making the biggest mistake of your life,” I very vividly remember him telling me.
Not exactly what you want to hear as you make the biggest play of your professional life, to be sure. But at the time, I couldn’t blame him. All he had seen were numbers on paper, and if I’m being honest, I’d seen better numbers before too.
But my friend didn’t know everything I knew.
He didn’t know this community. He didn’t know how much this community values its local, and now locally owned, newspaper.
He didn’t know how much I love this community, how my family and I consider this home, nor my burning desire to work with our staff and business partners to give our readers and advertisers the kind of newspaper they deserve.
And today I can say, unequivocally, my friend couldn’t have been more wrong.
The acquisition of The Walton Tribune wasn’t the biggest mistake of my professional life. By the grace of God and through His favor, it has turned out to be the best decision I’ve ever made professionally.
Aug. 1 marked the first anniversary of my purchase of The Tribune, and I couldn’t be happier with the progress we have made over the last 365 days. In fact, it’s hard to believe it has been a whole year now since I returned to Walton County.
I guess time really does fly when you’re having fun.
It seems like just yesterday I was meeting with the staff on a Friday morning to announce the change, setting up accounts and reconnecting with friends and business partners throughout the day, and then going out to the First Friday concert downtown that evening while I let the traffic die down some before driving out of state to reunite with Allison and the girls and let them know how the first day went.
Crazy.
And it doesn’t feel like we’ve slowed down much since because there have been so many significant changes at the paper over the last year. Some of these changes have been very visible, some not so much. All, however, have been important.
For example, moving accounting from Houston back to Walton County isn’t something our readers or advertisers are necessarily going to notice, but it is doing business locally in a significant way we weren’t before. Moving the composition of our retail and classified advertising from northeast Alabama back in-house not only helped create jobs locally, but it also improved our customer service.
And I don’t think the significance, or difficulty, of moving the newspaper to its new courthouse square location after 99 years in its previous location, without missing a publication day, can be underestimated. We are set to host our fist ribbon cutting in nearly a century. Please join us and see all the great remodeling work our landlord, Ken Murray Sr., has done for us.
And there are more changes on the horizon.
For example, we are in the process of redesigning the pages of The Walton Tribune, and you can expect to see the new look this fall.
We are also in the process of upgrading our products, and a great example of that will come at the end of August when our new Gridiron Guide magazine replaces our Pigskin Preview tab of the past. Like Sports Extra before it, the Gridiron Guide is designed to provide college level coverage of local high school football in a way readers won’t find anywhere else in the world. Be sure to pick up a copy and check it out.
There is so much hard work that goes into the type of year we have had here at the paper. More hard work is coming as we continue to change and evolve. I can’t tell you how pleased and proud I am of the kind of effort the staff has put in here on your behalf.
I also can’t tell you how pleased and proud I am of the support our readers and advertisers have shown The Tribune over the last year. There is no newspaper without you, and we are ever mindful of that fact as we go about the business of providing you the information you want to know and need to know about this tremendous community.
The last year is only one in the 115 years The Tribune has been publishing in Walton County, but it was a big one.
Here’s to another 115 more just like it.
