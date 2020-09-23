I’ve not been at Truist Park this summer watching the Braves, but in Section 28, you’ll find me anyway.
Well, it’s a representation of me, a cardboard cutout with my likeness. It’s a picture, the same dumb grin, with my Braves jersey I bought off the clearance rack and my ’95 World Series cap in glorious 2D.
Me and my fellow faux fans all have thickness that can be measured in centimeters. There’s just not a lot of there there.
And that, we were reminded Friday night, is what too many of our political leaders think we are in real life.
The news was barely an hour old that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died at age 87 and Georgia leaders couldn’t wait to emulate the president whose favor they crave by hopping on Twitter.
U.S. Rep. Doug Collins of Gainesville offered condolences to the “more than 30 million innocent babies that have been murdered,” a reference to abortion, a matter decided a good two decades before Ginsburg’s time on the Supreme Court.
RIP to the more than 30 million innocent babies that have been murdered during the decades that Ruth Bader Ginsburg defended pro-abortion laws. With @realDonaldTrump nominating a replacement that values human life, generations of unborn children have a chance to live.— Doug Collins (@CollinsforGA) September 19, 2020
The woman Collins wants to replace in the Senate, incumbent Kelly Loeffler, wasn’t quite as in your face. After a perfunctory “prayers with the Ginsburg family,” Loeffler tweeted that she supported President Donald Trump’s right to pick “a strict constructionist,” thereby forgetting the precedent set just four years ago.
My prayers are with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family at this difficult time. I will support President @realDonaldTrump in nominating a strict constructionist before the election who will protect innocent life and safeguard conservative values.— Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) September 19, 2020
But I digress.
Don’t get mad because Collins and Loeffler are crass. Get mad because of why they did it.
They believe you’ll lap it up like a kitten at a saucer of milk.
They think you’re a flat cardboard cutout, just looking for inane talking points and a chance to own the libs.
Are you going to let them get away with it? Because rewarding these cheap plaudits only encourages more, and I really want to think that’s not what we want.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.