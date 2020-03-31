Where to even begin (as tears well up in my eyes)? I have known you only since May 2019, but it has felt like forever because you reminded me so much of my mom. (She was an assistant pastor, and you were a Bible Seminary graduate of Columbia International University in South Carolina.)
You were a Christian and did not mind sharing your faith whether to encourage me and put a smile back on my face or remind me to focus on God and all of my troubles would disappear. I know you were this way with everyone you encountered whether it was a customer who soon became a friend, co-workers and family.
“One who has unreliable friends soon comes to ruin, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.” Proverbs 18:24 (New International Version)
You were such a hard worker, and I am so proud of what you accomplished in the last few months. You helped me grow our customer base significantly, and I am going to miss your bubbly attitude and happy dance after gaining a new client or obtaining a new ad. This always made me laugh. You constantly reminded me to lighten up and be cheerful no matter my circumstances.
“The LORD God is my strength, and he will make my feet like hinds’ feet, and he will make me to walk on my high places.” Habakkuk 3:19 (American King James Version)
You were always so proud of your family, and I feel like I know them from the stories you told even though I have never met them. You invited me to Thanksgiving dinner when my family was out of town, but I decided to seek solitude in the great outdoors instead (my favorite pastime).
Teresa, you were Mike’s rock and truly what held your family together over the years. He loved your cooking, especially your biscuits. I remember him raving about these on several occasions, and it always made my mouth water. He was so happy you found a career you were happy doing after being out of the workforce for a while. He was always amazed at how you could hold it all together between work and your personal life. I hope I can experience love like you both had one day. He loved you so much!
“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.
“Love never fails.” 1 Corinthians 13: 4-8 (NIV)
Mike’s eyes always lit up when he talked about his children and grandchildren.
Beth, Mike told me about you and your difficulties with your job. He was so proud of you for persevering and obtaining a new, better one. He also shared with me that he was happy you found someone you can depend on and the love of your life, too. Continue to make him proud. I know he will be watching you from between the clouds cheering you on. Always look up, and you will be surprised what you might find and the blessings that will rain down.
Jay, he was so proud of you and impressed with your job in the Navy and your command of many languages. When you and your family went to Japan, I shared with him my experiences teaching English as a Second Language in Tokyo and some of my travel experiences there. I wanted him and your mom to visit before you returned to the U.S. Mike did not see a way, but I am also very persistent and was going to help him find one. He loved traveling like me and always shared with me stories about his adventures on the West Coast to traveling overseas.
Mike also loved Jordan almonds. For his birthday and most major holidays, I would get him some. He told me about introducing his grandchildren to these, too. He also shared some of the Japanese snacks you left. These brought back fond memories of my time in Japan-land. When he told me of you and your family returning to the U.S., he did his happy dance because he was looking forward to having his grandchildren nearby again. Know he will always be yours and your family’s guardian angel.
Will, he was also very proud of you. He thought you were so talented on the guitar and shared several videos of you playing with me and other coworkers. He was so happy you started a career with State Farm and was looking forward to seeing you progress in your career. Know he will still be watching and cheering you on when you open your own agency one day.
“Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it.” Proverbs 22:6 (NIV)
Mike, please say hello to my mom up there and give her a big bear hug from me. I hope you entertain her with your stories as you did me. Fly high my friend; I will see you in heaven one day.
“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31 (King James Version)