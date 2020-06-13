The party primaries last Tuesday were the first time the state unveiled its new voting system, and what should come as no surprise to anyone, there were a whole lot of problems with it.
As a result, final voting totals were delayed significantly, preventing many areas, including Walton and Newton counties, from knowing the outcome of important races on election night because ballots were still to be counted the next day.
Not surprising, however, were those outcomes once they were officially determined.
In the Republican primary, incumbents not only won but won big.
Sheriff Joe Chapman easily outdistanced challenger Mike Sledge, receiving 82.5% of the vote compared to 17.5% for Sledge. Chapman won every precinct on his way to the Republican nomination for sheriff.
Incumbent Coroner Joseph Page had an even wider margin of victory, and his was over two challengers. Page received 84.5% of the vote with Stephen Fore at 9.3% and Gregory Rich at 6.2%.
Thought the incumbents on the Walton County Board of Commissioners might be in trouble like we did? Nope. Not even close.
District 3 Commissioner Timmy Shelnutt easily received the Republican nomination with 72.5% of the vote. Challenger Wesley Jackson had 27.5% of the vote. Like Chapman and Page, Shelnutt won every precinct in his district.
District 6 Commissioner Kirklyn Dixon, running for the first time as a Republican, got the nomination nod with 62.8% of the vote compared to challenger Jim Robertson’s 37.2% of the vote. It was a clean precinct sweep for Dixon as well.
Board of Education District 7 member David Breedlove kept the incumbent train rolling with 82.4% of the vote to challenger Kristy Balter’s 17.6%. All precincts went Breedlove.
The only question mark left is in the nonpartisan race for Superior Court judge where a runoff is needed to determine the winner.
Walton County’s Jeff Foster will square off against Newton County’s Bob Stansfield to determine who will follow retiring Judge Eugene Benton on the bench. Eliminated from the race was Newton County’s Cheveda McCamy.
In recent elections we have seen a lot of challengers have success, but not so during this round of party primaries.
While in the recent past voters have clearly been looking for a change, maybe the world is so crazy right now that a little stability sounds pretty good to them right about now.
