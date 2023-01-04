It's rare to see an actual cigarette hanging out of anyone’s mouth anymore. Instead, we see these sleek, colorful electronic things that put off semi-pleasant fragrances in vapor.
What a nightmare to see happen.
We’ve watched the evolution of tobacco products turn from something everyone automatically associated with illness and cancer into something that is marketed as looking nearly harmless.
With a cigarette, you can’t ignore anything. The odor and taste are foul, it leaves an eyesore of a stain and it genuinely looks unappealing.
However, electric alternatives, or vapes, completely brush away these deterrents. They have sweet flavors, sweet smells and cool exteriors.
They’re completely camouflaged.
You can’t see what innards are lurking beneath them. You know about what should be inside, but you’re not constantly faced with the mystery liquid, raw battery and drenched cotton.
People don’t seem to equate the risks between the two for these few reasons. They tie a ribbon around the addiction and choose the “lesser” of the two evils.
While, when you think about it, the newer versions are probably far more dangerous. Besides being more addictive and alluring, we know next to nothing about them. We have no definitive proof of what kinds of terrors can come from long-term exposure to their chemicals. And yes, don’t let the word “vapor” lead you astray, you’re still inhaling unknown chemicals into your lungs and body. It's not water; it's not just flavor. It’s a mixture of poisons that are getting served to you on a hot battery.
Whether you’re turning to it to escape conventional cigarettes or looking for something new to pick up, it's a grave mistake. You’re allowing yourself to not only become reliant on the same nicotine but also victim to whatever amount of metal and toxins are also getting burned down in the process.
Even aside from that, I’ve heard more than one person say that vaping became legitimately addictive over their casual run-in with cigarettes. While either can lead to an actual addiction, there are many more positive aspects about vaping that draw you in for longer dependency. At the very least, it's important to stay adamant about how dangerous they still are when compared to cigarettes. They are not safer. They are becoming more available and more recognized as socially acceptable habits.
It's time to treat them with the same disgust and warning as their dated counterparts.
Cheyene Tolleson is an intern for The Walton Tribune. You can email comments about her columns to cheyennet.138@gmail.com.
