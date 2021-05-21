This time next year, we’ll be in the thick of campaign season, ready for it all to be over.
May 24, 2022, will mark the Democratic and Republican primaries for federal state offices in Georgia. Already, candidates are vying for my time or at least space in my inbox with announcements of how they’re going to get the country back on track from the people who said a few years ago they were going to get the country back on track.
As I listen to the candidates talk, I’m certain of one thing: The landmark 2020 elections that brought so much change to Georgia, and so much controversy, will go down in the history books, but they are far from history.
The results — a narrow victory for President Joe Biden over Republican incumbent Donald Trump, and runoff wins for Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock — have inspired Democrats in Georgia to finish the job.
And Republicans see it as a one-off result — if not something more sinister, the result of a stolen election (despite recounts, audits and more, but that’s another topic for another day).
The themes of 2020 and fighting that election over and over will continue to play out as we head into the next election cycle.
Anger over the way the election played out then is behind Rep. Jody Hice’s decision to give up a safe seat in Congress and challenge Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was the chief elections officer at the time. (The General Assembly has since created a law that will put someone else over the state elections board.)
And the people who are vying to follow Hice in Congress are no doubt trying to be as Trump-y as possible. State Rep. Timothy Barr has promised to join the far-right Freedom Caucus, and Marc McMain’s opening quote referenced Trump.
And the drama hasn’t even really begun yet. We still have no idea where state Sen. Burt Jones, R-Jackson, will run. He and his father were seen recently at Mar-a-Lago with the former president. Will he challenge Gov. Brian Kemp as Trump’s revenge for the 2020 Georgia loss? Run for lieutenant governor with Geoff Duncan bowing out to start “GOP 2.0”?
Keep reading. This is just getting started.
