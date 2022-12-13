I saw two animated movies this past week, both interesting in their own ways, both destined to be cult classics to a limited number of people and neglected by the wider audience.
One was the new Disney cartoon, “Strange World,” a pulp sci-fi adventure that has landed with no fanfare in theaters to no acclaim, making barely any money compared to its large budget as it works towards becoming one of the worst financial performers of the year.
The other was “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” a stop-motion animated take on the Italian novel which transplants the famed tale of the little wooden boy to fascist Italy between the world wars and turns it into a surprising meditation on mortality and the value of defying authority in the guise of a children’s musical.
“Strange World” was fun, if slight. “Pinocchio” was a tour de force, a sublime experience that is easily one of the best movies I’ve seen all year.
Yet both are oddities, neglected by wider audiences who would tend to avoid animation unless it involves singing princesses or those yellow Minion guys.
“Strange World,” of course, suffers from being a science fiction adventure, a genre that has essentially no success in America in animated form. The medium is littered with attempts: “Atlantis,” “Treasure Planet,” “Titan A.E.,” all of which died at the box office, much as “Strange World” is doing now. Unless it involves superheroes, like “Spider-Man” or “The Incredibles,” science fiction adventure and animation mix poorly with domestic expectations.
(“Wall-E” seems to be the big exception here, but it’s much more comedy and cute mascot movie than it is adventure, meeting with what audiences want out of animation around these parts).
The new “Pinocchio” was never going to light the world on fire — a Netflix movie getting a limited theatrical release, it’s popular with critics but perhaps too weird for usual family audiences. It’s dark and odd and macabre, whch unless it has Tim Burton’s name in front of it tends to be a turn-off for most.
The real problem is our incredibly narrow idea of what an animated movie can be. They have to be for kids, we think. They have to be comedies. Talking animals are a definite plus, but at the very least there must be cute, marketable mascot characters in there somewhere.
When will we let animation grow up? Outside of foreign imports and niche projects, the concept of an adult-oriented animated movie is unimaginable to most.
A recent poll by Sight and Sounds Magazine issued its once-a-decade list of the 100 greatest movies. Only two of them were animated. Both were from Japan — and both were children’s movies.
We owe the medium more. But I have little faith we’ll ever pay up.
Stephen Milligan is news editor of The Walton Tribune. Email comments to stephen.milligan@ waltontribune.com.
