I wanted to write about an awesome self-defense course I took on Saturday at the Porterdale Police Department. And I will. Just not this morning. Not after Buffalo.
If you haven’t heard the latest evil act committed by yet another twisted soul you must be living off the grid.
There were actually five mass shootings in the U.S. over the weekend, but this one – and the one in Laguna Woods, Calif., stands out.
A young white man in body armor opened fire inside and outside of a grocery store in a Black neighborhood in the second largest city in New York state. Ten people died and three were wounded. Law enforcement found enough evidence at the start of the investigation to categorize this heinous act as a hate crime.
The rifle-toting shooter, identified as Payton Gendron, had the n-word inscribed on his weapon, livestreamed the atrocity on Twitch and left a 180-page manifesto filled with racist and anti-Semitic views. Apparently Gendron ascribed to the “Great Replacement Theory,” a dangerous white supremacist conspiracy that blames Jews for non-white immigration to the United States, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Once this theory was on the fringe. Now it is blasted on the airwaves, easily found on the Internet and spewed from the mouths of numerous white lawmakers.
First, I want to tell our neighbors in the Black community I am so sorry for the loss of life, for the terror they must be feeling because they were targeted in this way. Again. It doesn’t matter that the geographic location of this devastating crime happened in another state, thousands of miles away. It affects every Black person in America. It should affect us all.
This is just the latest…remember Charleston, El Paso, Pittsburgh, Orlando, Atlanta…
I have no answers. I only have more questions.
How could an 18-year old with his whole life ahead of him be so filled with hate that he tried to kill as many people with a different skin color from his as he could?
Where is the outrage? Who will reach out to those who are reeling from this latest atrocity committed in a nation that is supposed to be a shining example of unity, diversity and democratic ideals?
Why do those in power increasingly manipulate their supporters’ basest fears of “the other” and wield hate like a weapon?
Is this really winning? And at what Faustian cost? Is this not part of the problem? Why do so many people continue to vote for those who espouse hate?
Why are so many keyboard warriors so damn gullible? How can they put their faith in lies and conspiracies instead of facts? How do we combat hate speech and dangerous rhetoric online and in the real world?
I don’t know how to counteract this poison with a blanket antidote. All I know is that our once safe routines are no longer safe.
We cannot go to the grocery store, or school, or work, or a movie theater, concert or nightclub without looking for exits should we need to run.
The fear is compounded if we are Black, or Jewish, or Muslim, or Latino, or Asian, or Gay as we are now looking over our shoulders wherever we go, including our sacred houses of worship. Here, in the greatest nation on earth, the land of the free and home of the brave.
Maybe we should start small? Maybe we could ask simple questions like, “How are you feeling?” and “What can I do to help?”
What will you do? What will you say? Silence is not an answer.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.