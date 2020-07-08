This day and time, with the economy tough, you’re looking at how you spend every dollar.
I am too.
We’re grateful for the way you support The Tribune, whether as an occasional reader, an avid subscriber or an advertiser. So I want to let you know today about ways we’re giving you more for your money.
Starting this weekend, your paper includes The Tribune Entertainment Guide.
This weekly section includes your daily television listings, but also much more.
If you’re like me and don’t sit down to watch scheduled TV regularly as it airs, there’s still plenty for you, including the latest from the streaming services. You’ll also get information on the food channels with listings of cooking shows, and a handy guide to see what sporting events are on, and where.
Our grids are the only place you can find printed listings with channel numbers for local cable companies, as well as the top satellite providers.
There are also new crossword and sudoku puzzles to help you stay sharp.
All this starts this weekend in print and online at WaltonTribune.com.
Speaking of our website, we’re giving our subscribers more bang for their buck with bonus pages each Wednesday. You’ll get Food, Home and Garden, NASCAR and Health pages in the e-edition along with the regular paper, and it’s all delivered dry and on time.
