In the classic 1980s teen movie “Sixteen Candles,” the character portrayed by Anthony Michael Hall brags of having a fake ID.
Most would assume the fake ID was to buy alcohol or maybe cigarettes. That wasn’t the case here. When asked why he possessed it the reply was “So I can vote.”
I have always related to that movie line. I’m probably one of the few who remembers that as his favorite part of that particular movie.
For years before I was eligible to vote — I never went the fake ID route to cast a ballot — I was eager to take part. The best I could do was keep track of all the candidates.
While riding with my parents during my pre-voting age years, I always looked for signs of candidates. It didn’t matter the candidate and it didn’t matter the office, I simply enjoyed seeing it and had respect for anyone taking part in the election process by being a candidate.
I remember going with my mother while she voted in the time of the old voting booths where the curtain would close behind you. I can recall telling her “you should vote for…” Typically, she voted the opposite.
In my home county in 1984, a close family friend ran for sheriff. I still remember the excitement of seeing his name on signs across the county as well as in our yard. I also still remember the disappointment when he lost.
Despite what my mom tries to say, I do not purposely vote for the candidate who I think will finish last. There are times, of course, I am realistic and realize my choice is not going to win.
It’s true I have always had a soft spot for the underdog. That is true in politics and sports. However, I do not try to predict who will finish last in a contested race and then fought for that person.
With there being a presidential election this year, interest will be very high in our state and across the country. To me, it’s great to see people so eager to be a part of the process.
Voting for our next president is important just as it is important to vote for races at the local level from mayor to city council to school board.
I’m sure we all know people who have never voted once. Many have never even registered to vote. To me, those people are missing out on something special, something simply American.
We have a special honor in our country and that is to take part in open elections without fearing our vote will land us in prison or worse. That’s a powerful thing and something we should all be proud to take part in.
It doesn’t matter which candidate you support. Being involved in the process is the main thing. Besides, with 20 candidates running in one U.S. Senate race, I have been studying up to figure out how to cast my vote for the one who finishes in 20th place.
