I spent the end of this past week delivering certificates, banners and magazines to this year’s Readers’ Choice contest winners.
Honestly, going out and meeting with our winners is one of my favorite things to do. I get to catch up with friends and business partners and help celebrate the valuable endorsement they have received from our readers.
But I have to tell you, this year, my friends and business partners had two topics they wanted to talk about other than their win: gas prices and what happened to the Social Circle basketball team.
I’m going to save gas prices for another column, and instead focus on the Redskins in today’s space.
Just as a quick recap, an undefeated Social Circle team was playing in the state Final Four against a one-loss Drew Charter team for a chance to advance to the GHSA Class A Public state championship.
In a nip-and-tuck game, Drew Charter was inexplicably credited with 4 points on a 2-point shot in the second quarter. The game was stopped, scorebooks were checked and the illegitimate 4-point play was allowed to stand.
The Redskins would go on to fall to the Eagles by those 4 points, with a final of 70-66, sending Drew Charter to the championship game instead.
Adding insult to injury, Drew Charter ended up “winning” the state title by defeating Warren County in the finals Wednesday.
So, I can understand how the scoreboard operator can make a mistake. Heat of the moment, hit a button twice instead of once. It can happen. I mean, it apparently did happen.
What I don’t understand is how the official scorekeeper then ends up recording the double basket instead of the single basket. I mean, how does that work? Especially when the scorekeepers for both teams — yes, even Drew Charter’s — managed to get it right?
Why would you worry about making sure you match the scoreboard, which I can only guess was the priority, instead of getting it right? Especially when you’ve got some really talented kids, just look at the combined 59-1 records at the time, for both teams fighting their guts out to play for a state title.
Here at the newspaper, when we are made aware of a mistake in our reporting, we issue a correction. We want to make sure we get it right, even if it means we have to admit getting it wrong the first time around.
Not the GHSA. They know this result is wrong and they, frankly, don’t care. All they have to do is go back and watch the tape and add up the score. They are apparently more interested in saving face than doing the right thing by both teams.
And now it’s too late. The finals have been played. The season is over.
So Social Circle has to live with a loss that wasn’t and Drew Charter has to live with a title that, I’m not going to say wasn’t, but one with an asterisk, robbing them of feeling as though they really earned their title beyond a shadow of a doubt.
How is this good for anyone?
You can call me a homer if you want. I’d say you were right. I’m unabashedly Walton Proud. You can say I would feel differently if the situation was reversed, and to that, I’d say were wrong. The fact of the matter is this outcome hurts both teams, both communities and for no understandable reason.
Because like gas prices, this could have all been avoided if the people in charge would have just done the right thing.
