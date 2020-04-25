SECOND OF TWO PARTS
After Atlanta Mayor Asa Candler had a meeting with Dr. J.P. Kennedy and the Board of Health about the reopening of the public gathering spaces, the board met again in mid-October 1918.
After that meeting, the board was not yet ready. On Oct. 24, Kennedy said he thought the schools should remain closed but he was in favor of other places opening. School officials took his word and voted to keep the schools closed until at least Nov. 4. Kennedy anticipated the Board of Health would accept his recommendation for allowing theaters and other public entertainment venues to reopen. At the meeting of the Board the next day, the suggestion was struck down. Board members argued the influenza situation was more precarious than official figures would suggest, citing as evidence the dozens of unreported cases they had each seen in their private practice over the last several days.
Candler, eager to reopen his city, jumped at the chance to go on the attack. “Do you mean to admit that you have violated an order that you yourself helped to pass?” he asked of one board member. The board then considered removing the closure order effective Nov. 2. However, Candler voted against the measure, arguing the board had no way of predicting what conditions would be over the period of a week.
The City Council decided to overrule the Board of Health and allow Atlanta’s places of public gatherings to reopen on Oct. 26.
The epidemic may have improved enough for theaters to reopen, but the same could not be said for the weather or the war situation. Because of the war and the need to keep vital industries running, Atlanta was under power consumption restrictions. Nonessential users had their power curtailed, a situation exacerbated by dry weather that left the Tallulah River, the source of Atlanta’s hydroelectric power, lower than usual. Even with the all-clear from City Council for theaters to reopen again, Capt. G.K. Miltenberger of the War Industries Board announced he would only allow them to open for a maximum of six hours a day.
However, on Monday, Oct. 28, Miltenberger relaxed the power curtailment enough to allow theaters to return to their normal opening hours. The Atlanta, Lyric and Grand Theaters reported high attendance as did the city’s various movie houses. As one reporter for The Atlanta Constitution said, “After being closed for several weeks, it seemed that every theatrical performance and every movie was just a little better than it was before the ban and everybody was in the best of humor.”
November arrived and the number of new influenza cases continued to decline. Kennedy cheerfully announced he felt the epidemic had run its course in Atlanta. Another reporter for The Constitution wrote “the influenza was no longer an interesting topic of conversation.” He went on to say there had been enough victims in Atlanta to prevent any of them from having that exclusive feeling and yet there have not been enough to make much of a boast in years to come when those now present say, “how back in 1918 when the Spanish Influenza was raging!” Atlanta’s death rate was the lowest in the South and still amongst the mildest in the country.
However, by Thanksgiving, Atlanta’s cases began to surge again. Kennedy reassured residents the increase in cases did not indicate a recurrence of the epidemic. One physician complained most of these supposed cases were actually bad colds, but people assumed they had the influenza and called him to confirm it. He believed people simply needed to keep their windows open in order to avoid influenza. The school officials decided to take no chances and acting Superintendent Charles Culver announced any child exhibiting symptoms of a cold would immediately be excluded from school.
As Christmas approached, Atlanta found itself in growing need of nurses and aides to care for the many ill. A central office was formed at the Red Cross headquarters which served to route calls for help in order to reduce the likelihood of several nurses being sent to the same household. The Red Cross also embarked on a citywide survey to ensure all residents were receiving the care they required to better allocate nurses and physicians.
Neither Kennedy nor the Public Safety Committee believed the epidemic severe enough to take further action. The Committee issued a statement saying, “The influenza situation in Atlanta is up to the people themselves,” and regarding Kennedy’s opinion, “closing public places again would be useless.”
Kennedy maintained his position throughout the rest of the winter, as the epidemic continued to gain strength. At the end of January 1919, the situation had become severe enough where the Fulton County Medical Society invited members of the state, county and local health boards along with military medical officers to confer about what should be done to bring the epidemic to an end once and for all. A greater proportion of influenza cases were developing pneumonia than had been the case in the last days of 1918, resulting in an increased number of deaths. An estimated six to eight patients were dying in the hospitals each day.
In the end, the conferees decided the best course of action was to isolate cases, quarantine households and to impress upon the public the need to practice proper cough etiquette and to avoid crowds. The committee also suggested serious cases of influenza and pneumonia not be transferred to hospital so that would not infect other patients.
Throughout the rest of February, Atlanta’s death rate remained elevated. In mid-March Dr. Kennedy reported the city’s death rate appeared to be returning to normal and it was his opinion Atlanta’s second wave of influenza had ended.
Atlanta had closed its public gathering places for just over two weeks total, which was a relatively short period in comparison to many other American cities that issued closure orders. Part of this may have been due to the fact Atlanta was under strict power consumption restrictions in the fall of 1918.
Under Miltenberger, all elevators were closed, rolling blackouts kept the city dark two nights a week and stores were required to close by 6 p.m. on Saturdays. These wartime measures undoubtedly led to an increase in social distancing and may have had an impact on the shape of Atlanta’s epidemic curve. Also, the number of streetcars in service was significantly reduced in order to save power. This could have led people to walk or take alternate transportation, thus keeping them off the crowded streetcars. And it may have contributed to additional crowding as residents waited and jockeyed for a place on fewer cars.
The Census Bureau released figures which reported Atlanta lost 829 residents to the epidemic through the end of February 1919. That equated to an epidemic death rate of about 414 per 100,000 people. The average for cities in the South and Midwest combined was 413 per 100,000, landing Atlanta right in the middle of these cities.
Records show a difficulty in ascertaining just how severe or mild Atlanta’s epidemic was. Case reporting in the early days of the epidemic were sporadic and it was found that many physicians, including members of the Board of Health, did not submit regular case reports to Kennedy’s office. Because of the requirement to issue death certificates, mortality data is more reliable. Kennedy frequently cited Census Bureau statistics to bolster his claim Atlanta’s epidemic was one of the mildest in the nation; however upon examining these records indicates a significant gap in reporting of influenza deaths. Atlanta only reported influenza deaths to the Census Bureau for three weeks during the epidemic (the weeks ending Oct. 12, 19 and 26). For the rest of the epidemic period, the city only reported pneumonia deaths. It is quite possible the Atlanta physicians automatically attributed all influenza-related deaths to pneumonia, or that Kennedy did so before forwarding the data to the Census Bureau. Sadly it is not known whether Atlanta only reported pneumonia deaths and omitted those caused by influenza.
