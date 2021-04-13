This industry I love, for better or worse, has ironically enough made news of its own the last few days.
A story in The New York Times on Sunday looked at how more and more people are deciding to “save” their local papers by buying them.
In the case of major papers, it’s still not a cheap investment even if the daily doesn’t make the kind of cash it once did. As one person put it, it’s a newspaper or a yacht, and a newspaper is a better civic gift.
Closer to home, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution went back to its past with a new flag style that resembles that of the old Journal from its days as a standalone afternoon paper. It’s part of a campaign to celebrate the journalism and encourage support.
We have a proud tradition of journalism at The Tribune too. We go back to January 1900, although the history of newspapers in Walton County predates that to such papers as the Southern Witness and — my favorite — Rough Rice’s Ready Reporter. (It was touch-and-go with the Walton Casket.)
We don’t always get it right, but I promise we try to do as complete a job as possible in telling you what’s going on in Walton County, twice a week in print and online as it happens.
The AJC campaign and purchase of papers like Jeff Bezos’ 2013 deal to buy the Washington Post show there is importance in local news. For those of you who support us through subscriptions or advertising, I thank you. Your investment is making Walton County a little better place to live.
