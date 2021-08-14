I have complained in this space in the past about the rampant increase in political polarization in the nation.
Whereas once it seemed we agreed on a great many of the same core beliefs, with our differences arising from concepts of scale or execution in how to address issues we all could identify, that’s not the case anymore.
Now it seems we’re split into camps with entirely different worldviews, with essentially no overlap in conceptual frameworks. Where once the U.S. was a great big “Us,” pitted against the terrible “Them” that was, at any given point, the Soviets or the Nazis or whatever tribal organization that allowed us to pit our animosity outwards, now half the country is engaged in an “Us vs. Them” conflict with the other half.
Part of this split is due to the fracture of the national monoculture. Once we all consumed the same TV shows, movies and music because that was what there was — three TV channels, one movie screen in your area, just a handful of radio stations on the dials getting thier material from all the same record labels.
Now, with the increasingly splintered attention span of the internet, no one group is guaranteed to watch, read or listen to any of the same stuff as another demographic. Outside of a megahit franchise like the Marvel movies, we all have our cultural camps and have ceased to overlap with any others.
How bad is it?
We can’t even agree anymore on Winnie the Pooh.
Just this past week, a story went viral when a woman angrily confronted her neighbor for flying a banner from her porch flagpole with Tigger on it.
Yes, Tigger, the exuberant bouncy friend of Pooh, Piglet and Christopher Robin, is now another front in the culture war.
The woman complained the Tigger flag was “tacky,” claimed its presence went against nonexistent community rules (there were no HOA rules or covenants in this neighborhood) and essentially tried to passively aggressively shame the homeowner into taking poor Tigger down.
The Karen didn’t win. (Seriously, I feel sorry for anyone actually named Karen these days.) The encounter, recorded automatically by the homeowner’s Ring camera, was posted online and the Tigger-hater shamed so extensively online she backed off after a “drive-by apology.”
Seriously, though, Tigger? Are we so broken we can’t even agree on how awesome he is? Then again, I have a coworker who said the other day she disliked Winnie the Pooh, to my everlasting shock.
I dare not ask her thoughts about Paddington Bear. I don’t need another culture war breaking out when I least expect it.
