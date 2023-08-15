Gridiron Guide 2023

2023 Walton Tribune Gridiron Guide

This season will be a historic one for Monroe Area High School. The Hurricanes are celebrating 100 years of high school football, making Monroe Area the oldest program with the most number of games played compared to any other program locally by far.

Reaching the century mark on the gridiron made these historic Hurricanes an easy choice for this year’s Gridiron Guide cover story.

