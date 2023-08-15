This season will be a historic one for Monroe Area High School. The Hurricanes are celebrating 100 years of high school football, making Monroe Area the oldest program with the most number of games played compared to any other program locally by far.
Reaching the century mark on the gridiron made these historic Hurricanes an easy choice for this year’s Gridiron Guide cover story.
For that story, we featured former players from different eras of Hurricane football. From Charles Head, Class of 1952, to Mark Whitley, Class of 1980, to Brian Jernigan, Class of 1996.
Getting the opportunity to be around those guys and others who are a part of the cover story was, well, awesome. Listening to them swap tales about the good old days, their love of Monroe Area and “bleeding purple” was the most enjoyable assignment I’ve had in quite a long time.
You’ll get to read about some of those stories on Wednesday, when our annual Gridiron Guide high school football preview magazine publishes in The Walton Tribune.
As always, the Gridiron Guide will also contain season previews of each of our local high school teams, individual pictures of all the student-athletes putting on a helmet this season and so much more.
In other words, we’ll get you ready for the start of the season, which kicks off Friday.
Yes folks, the most wonderful time of the year is officially upon us, and Gridiron Guide just serves as the official announcement.
Once the season starts, you’ll be able to keep up with all the high school action every weekend in our special SportsExtra section.
SportsExtra replaces our regular Sports section and will include game stories and pictures from all the local high school action on Friday night. A preview of that weekend’s University of Georgia game will be a part of the section as well.
I’m amazed each year at the effort the staff puts in for you on Friday nights to make sure you get next-day coverage of your favorite local high school football team.
It’s all worth it, however, because we know how important this coverage is to you.
Every year I ask if you are ready for some football, Walton County.
I already know the answer: You are.
