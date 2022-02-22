I was 9 years old the first time I boarded a plane. My parents, twin sister and I flew from New York to Los Angeles, to visit family on the West Coast.
We spent a day at Disneyland, back when it was the only Disney theme park. We toured movie studios and drove through Beverly Hills.
We also spent a lot of time in San Francisco that summer vacation. We toured Madame Tussaud’s wax museum and Fisherman’s Wharf. And to my then-overprotective mother’s consternation, a hippy couple offered me and my sister some love beads as we walked the hilly streets of the city.
The flight there and back was also part of the adventure. In those days, flying was considered a luxurious experience. People dressed up when they traveled by air. There were full meals served on real china dishes with actual silverware. Seats were larger and spaced further apart. Passengers were pampered, not herded like cattle through winding and crowded security checkpoints or stuffed into aircraft like sardines.
As a sheltered child growing up in the suburbs during the 1960s and ’70s, plane travel was a celebrated subject for “What I did on my summer vacation” school essay. I remember competing with my twin who would get more time sitting in the window seat that first plane trip. We were both excited to see the earth as it retreated during takeoff, and look down as we flew above the clouds for the first time.
Flying as a mode of transportation was considered a marvel, and was a relatively positive experience for many Americans before the war on terror — and the recent pandemic — changed air travel forever.
I felt some of that wonderment about flying again last week.
Tribune columnist and amateur pilot Tim Schnabel was kind enough to take me for a short flight to get aerial photos of the Monroe Pavilion. We had to reschedule the short flight numerous times due to concerns over wind conditions.
Tim flies at least twice a month out of Cy Nunnally Memorial Airport in Monroe.
For those of you who don’t know, our local airport has a flight training school, Flight Train Monroe.
And if you’ve read any articles I’ve written when covering the city of Monroe, you would know that city officials are committed to improving Cy Nunnally Memorial. Airports are considered municipal assets. This past year Monroe completed a runway rehabilitation project and there are plans to build more hangars.
So, getting a chance to spend time at Monroe’s airport was a welcome treat. I’d also never been up in a plane that small before. I admit, I did have to quell a surge of panic when we first gained some altitude, but once I concentrated on taking photos I relaxed and enjoyed the 20 minutes or so we spent soaring above Monroe.
Tim let me know what to expect before we took off, and chatted with me while we were in the air. He wanted to be sure I felt comfortable with the experience, and I appreciated his consideration. Still, I admit to feeling a mixture of relief and disappointment when we landed.
So if you want to feel a childlike sense of wonder again, you could consider air travel via a small plane taking off from your local airport. It’s one more experience I’ve been able to check off my bucket list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.