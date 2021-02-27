Kemps Visit Stanton Springs

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp tour the Georgia Bioscience Training Center on Tuesday morning, May 28, 2019, in Social Circle, Ga.

 Special to The Tribune

News of a new Starbucks in Covington got a lot of “likes” and “shares” in our social media world, but don’t sleep on the truly big economic news of the week: The four-county Joint Development Authority approved the sale of nearly 630 acres in Stanton Springs to Baymare LLC.

(Terms of the bond resolution and purchase agreement were provided to The Tribune on Friday, at press time. Look for more details Wednesday.)

The scope of the deal, with its $42 billion bond agreement, is reminiscent of the arrival of Facebook three years ago. Whatever is next, it’s sure to be another sign to the world that Walton and surrounding counties are open to business.

We credit local economic developers Shane Short and Serra Hall for their tireless work, be it for coffee or — well, whatever Baymare is — to make this area great.

Our View is the opinion of The Walton Tribune editorial board, which includes Proprietor Patrick Graham and Editor and Publisher David Clemons.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.