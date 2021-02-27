News of a new Starbucks in Covington got a lot of “likes” and “shares” in our social media world, but don’t sleep on the truly big economic news of the week: The four-county Joint Development Authority approved the sale of nearly 630 acres in Stanton Springs to Baymare LLC.
(Terms of the bond resolution and purchase agreement were provided to The Tribune on Friday, at press time. Look for more details Wednesday.)
The scope of the deal, with its $42 billion bond agreement, is reminiscent of the arrival of Facebook three years ago. Whatever is next, it’s sure to be another sign to the world that Walton and surrounding counties are open to business.
We credit local economic developers Shane Short and Serra Hall for their tireless work, be it for coffee or — well, whatever Baymare is — to make this area great.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.