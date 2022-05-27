Tuesday night wasn’t a good one for President Trump.
No, the president wasn’t on the ballot, that’s true, but a lot of candidates he supported most definitely were.
And they didn’t do very well. At all.
I, for one, am surprised.
I still think Trump’s endorsement is the gold standard in the Republican Party, and the performance of candidates he supported across the country leading up to Georgia’s Republican Party supports that. He had endorsed candidates in something like 75 various state and congressional GOP primaries, and all of them except three won.
Then came Tuesday in the Peach State, where the president wanted to make a point to the incumbent state officials who he still feels cost him the election in 2020.
In Georgia, the race for governor was called almost immediately, with incumbent Brian Kemp waxing former Sen. David Purdue, Trump’s pick, in a Republican primary that was never competitive.
Even incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who really is terrible, was able to survive three strong challengers, including our own Trump endorsed Jody Hice, to win the primary without a runoff. I wouldn’t have taken that bet in a million years, honestly.
Keep going down the ballot — attorney general, insurance commissioner, etc. — and the Trump endorsed candidate was either beaten badly or is running second in a runoff, like Vernon Jones in the District 10 Congressional race locally.
The shining stars for Trump were GOP U.S. Senate nominee Hershel Walker, who probably didn’t really need Trump’s endorsement to pull off his landslide primary win, and Burt Jones in the GOP primary for lieutenant governor, who won the nomination without a runoff and I would argue definitely benefitted from the Trump endorsement in his first run at statewide office.
Burt Jones previously represented the southern portion of Walton County as a state senator and deserves your support for lieutenant governor.
So what does all this mean? Is Trump no longer popular among Georgia Republicans and doesn’t have as much sway as a result?
Not at all. If Trump runs again for president there is no doubt he wins the GOP nomination in a landslide and the general election result might not look too different.
I think it is more likely Georgia Republicans are focused on who they need to elect to beat the Democrats in the fall, and it doesn’t particularly matter to them who the president has endorsed or not.
Speaking of Democrats, I also wouldn’t rule out that there was crossover voting in the GOP primary from Democrats who didn’t have competitive races to decide and wanted the opportunity to have an impact on outcomes of their own.
I guarantee none of them voted for someone who had a Trump endorsement on their campaign signs.
Regardless, the Republican slate is, for the most part, set. Now the focus turns to the general election and the top of the ticket, with incumbent governor Brian Kemp taking on his former Democratic opponent for governor, Stacey Abrams.
Let the battle begin.
And if any of you are wondering if Trump might endorse Kemp in the general election, in an anybody-but-Abrams kind of play, I wouldn’t hold my breath.
That is not how Trump rolls.
He just showed you that in the primary.
Patrick Graham is the proprietor and publisher of The Walton Tribune. His email address is patrick.graham@waltontribune.com.
