John Schneider, who will always be best known for his role as Bo Duke on the 1980s television series “The Dukes of Hazzard,” has produced a new movie, which is drawing some unexpected response. Or maybe not.
“To Die For” also stars Schneider who becomes involved in a legal battle against local officials over the fact he has an American flag attached to his vehicle.
In the film, Schneider drives by a local school each day. His actions bring protests from various people saying that the flag is offensive to some.
Schneider then faces legal battles over the right to display the American flag in America of all places.
The movie, with a true patriotic meaning, has, maybe not surprisingly, drawn some negative response.
Here’s one: “Quint North (John Schneider) is the neighbor you never want. An obstinate ‘patriot’ with a borderline fetish for the flag, whose idea of freedom aligns solely with his own desires, with zero regard for anyone else. After being told to stop driving into the local high school's parking lot with his giant flag flying, Quint escalates the situation in ways that only the hero of his own film could.”
Other online reviews are similarly negative.
Personally, I have never been one to wear my patriotism on my sleeve. Yet, I have to wonder how we have arrived at a time when it is a bad thing to pay proper respect to the flag of our country. The flag represents all of us. It represents every member of the United States military who has out on a uniform to fight for this country. To be quite honest, if someone doesn’t like the flag of the United States, my response is similar to Schneider’s: “Who cares?”
Recently, a story emerged about a veteran who was working at a grocery store chain. He wore a small American flag pin on his hat at work.
Well, it seems one manager told him that was not allowed. Was it because it violated uniform code? No. It was because “someone might find the flag offensive.” Now keep in mind this was an American company. Certainly from a business standpoint I understand the idea of not offending a customer but if that customer has a problem with the American flag then that’s a customer whose loss that can be accepted.
The recent movement by some (not all) National Football League players to kneel during the playing of the National Anthem was also misguided. These players have a platform few others do. Why drown out your message by doing something that is a slap in the face to not only veterans but to most Americans.
Movies aside, it is good to know that the National Anthem is still played before local sporting events with the proper respect shown. The photo above, taken by Brett Fowler, is a great example of this.
Ironically, one of Schneider’s lines from the movie is “That school is where I learned to say the Pledge of Allegiance.”
It’s baffling that we have reached a point when we cannot show a level of respect to our country’s flag and, if we do, we are criticized for it or risk losing our job. Schneider’s film won’t win an Oscar but it was one that is much needed today. What do you know, I guess I do wear my patriotism on my sleeve.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune. He is a 1993 graduate of the University of West Georgia. Email comments to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com or to PO Box 808, Monroe, Ga. 30655.
