Loganville High School baseball

Loganville High School baseball players show proper respect for the National Anthem prior to the start of a game this spring. Photo by Brett Fowler | Brett Fowler photography

John Schneider, who will always be best known for his role as Bo Duke on the 1980s television series “The Dukes of Hazzard,” has produced a new movie, which is drawing some unexpected response. Or maybe not.

“To Die For” also stars Schneider who becomes involved in a legal battle against local officials over the fact he has an American flag attached to his vehicle.

Email: chris.bridges@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.