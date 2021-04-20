My fellow Tribune foodies and I wondered why there aren’t more barbecue eateries in Monroe — the kind where the meat is fresh and slow cooked daily in a smoker giving it that traditional Southern flair one expects from genuine barbecue.
Then we looked into a question posed by some readers: Is there an ordinance against smokers in the city?
Monroe Mayor John Howard quickly cleared up that misinformation. He told me there is not an ordinance barring smokers in the city. However, Howard did suggest ventilation in some older buildings could be a Health Department issue.
“As far as I am concerned this city has a big appetite. Barbecue would do very well in Monroe!” Howard told me.
We perpetually hungry urchins in the newsroom agree. So, I reached out to some grill master experts to ask about barbecue’s popularity and what it would take for someone to open a barbecue restaurant. Boy, did I ever open Pandora’s firebox!
Georgia Barbecue Association President Greg Sebastian said barbecue is traditional in Georgia, even though our state does not have its own traditional style of barbecue. Sebastian said we borrow the best from other regions, like the Carolinas, Memphis, Kansas City and Texas.
“Because barbecue is so personal to so many people, it is difficult to find something everyone likes,” Sebastian told me. “Everyone has their own idea of what great or genuine barbecue is, which is usually based on where they grew up or how their family or nearest source cooked it.”
Barbecue lovers may prefer a certain type of meat: pork, beef or chicken, he said. Or, they swear by a particular sauce: vinegar-, ketchup- or molasses-based. Then there are the other factors that go into cooking barbecue: Is it hot or sweet? Shredded, pulled or chopped?
Sebastian said most iconic barbecue restaurants he knows of have been around for generations and their customers come to expect their particular style.
He said that unlike most foods, good barbecue always takes at least five hours to prepare, and more often closer to 16 hours.
“That lead time means you either have lots left over or run out too soon, making it hard to be profitable,” Sebastian said.
He insists barbecue is best fresh. So does his GBA associate, Mike Holland, GBA’s former vice president of competitions.
Holland told me people who cook in competition, like GBA sanctioned events, don’t typically “do” restaurants. Likewise, folks who have restaurants don’t generally compete, he said.
“It’s really tough to serve quality seven days a week,” Holland told me. “To cook a shoulder it’s a good 8-10-hour cook over low heat.”
They both were hopeful they could recruit more barbecue lovers to their organization, like my husband, Frank, and me. Frank is the grill master at our house. It’s something we do a lot of when the weather is nice, like it has been lately. We’ve also attended numerous barbecue festivals over the years, including GBA sanctioned events like Dilly Dally in Dooly (Vienna, Georgia). We always have a blast.
Sebastian said most of GBA’s events were canceled last year due to COVID-19, but the organization is back on track this year. He said some of the spring events would be held in the fall.
Sebastian said GBA competitors barbecue (verb) as a hobby or social activity, like golfers or hunters do, or like when sports fans tailgate at games. He says the competition circuit is a family affair and a way for friendships to form over a common interest.
“There is a lot of down time in barbecue while the meats cook, so there is plenty of time to have a beverage of your choice and socialize,” he told me.
Competition winners generally put their winnings back into the next contest, Sebastian said. A few competitors compete because it is business-related; they might produce sauce or rub to sell. But most are simply passionate about good barbecue, he said.
Holland advised me that if you’re the “pit master” of the neighborhood, and you are wondering how good your barbecue really is then consider cooking in a competition.
For more information, visit the GBA website at www.bbqga.org.
Of course, if you can’t find a barbecue place to your liking in Monroe — and there are several restaurants that do serve tasty barbecue here in my humble opinion — you could always try nearby Walnut Grove, Jersey or Loganville.
And if you’re not in the mood for barbecue, Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez could always press some of his famous Cuban sandwiches for you. Martinez treated his city’s employees to his famous Cuban fare during a barbecue cookoff held last week. That event was held to help support Loganville’s first responders luncheon.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The
Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
