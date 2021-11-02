My husband and I didn’t find the elusive Big Foot while vacationing for a week in Oregon but we did rediscover something of much greater value while exploring the great Pacific Northwest – human connection.
I hadn’t seen my older brother and his wife in two years until this latest trip to the west coast. The coronavirus pandemic cancelled out a larger reunion we had initially planned for the spring of 2020 that would have included the children, grandchildren and other close relatives.
So this visit was a scaled down family gathering that had been delayed. I still count my blessings we all survived Covid. My sister-in-law, who continues to battle long Covid symptoms, lost her sister’s husband to the pandemic. But – they’re here with us on earth. So I’m grateful.
JoEllen and my brother still struggle with fatigue. And Jo’s once keen sense of smell and taste have not fully returned. This is a couple that love to cook multifaceted meals and were once active and outdoorsy. (My brother is a retired chef and fly fisherman.) They are slowly emerging from the shelter of their lovely home and garden to begin venturing out again.
Like many Americans we have reevaluated our priorities. I used to think we had always placed family first. That was the intent, anyway. Now we genuinely put forth the effort.
My siblings and I are getting older, though we still feel like young people. My cousin Nina, a big hearted New Jersey girl by way of Arizona, commented, “We’re the age old people used to be when we were young.”
Only a few of us have parents that are still living. Therefore, it is up to us to leave our children and grandchildren a meaningful legacy. And when I say legacy, I don’t refer to money. I refer to unconditional love, unrestrained laughter, and a shared family history. We immersed ourselves in all three over numerous glasses of local wines and good food this past week.
We lucked out with amazing views since last week was peak Autumnal leaf season in southern Oregon. We began our family journey at Schmidt Family Vineyards in Grants Pass. The huge stone fireplace inside the winery was lit, as were the fire pits on the outside patio. It looked like a idyllic Hallmark Channel movie location.
We drove through quaint towns and passed vineyards and fields filled with cattle, sheep, alpacas and cannabis. Skunk-like, stinky cannabis. It’s a big business there.
Another day was spent at Rogue Creamery in Central Point, and lunch at Jasper’s in Medford. The weather turned wet and windy that day, but the company we kept gave out warmth.
After my sister and cousin left for home and other adventures, Frank and I drove to Crescent City, California. On the way we wandered through a Redwood forest and stopped to “hug” one of the ancient trees. Well, touch the 1,000-year old bark anyway. We could tell where the wildfires were the worst by the amount of singe at the base of these towering prehistoric trees.
Once we arrived in northern California, we walked to the Pacific Ocean lookout at the city park. The water was steel gray, the waves wild and high. The frigid wind whipped across the harbor, speedily propelling wind surfers and kite boarders across the water. After a few quick snapshots with our cell phones and a brief walk toward the lighthouse we grabbed a hot lunch and drove back to Grants Pass. We did stop in Cave Junction at a store that sells Big Foot souvenirs. The store owner’s Labrador retriever jumped down from his chair by the front door and insisted we play fetch. Most Oregonians we met welcomed us freely and a majority of the residents seemed to be dog lovers.
We ended our week in Portland, visiting my nephew and his girlfriend. We took them out to a sushi place downtown. Portland is a funky, fun city for young folks. Unfortunately, there are a lot of homeless people in the city. Some apparently lost their homes to wildfires, others fell on economic hard times and a number of unsheltered people are mentally ill. It’s a sad situation that I’m told has gotten worse in recent years.
Even when what you see isn’t pleasant, I find that travel is a fabulous form of education.
My sister and cousin are already planning another trip. They want to visit France, and follow the route our fathers, who were brothers, took from Paris to the French countryside when they hid from the Nazis during World War II.
I’m not sure how I will afford the airfare, but there’s no time like the present. Guess I’ll renew my passport next.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
