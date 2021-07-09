The 17th annual reenactment of the lynchings at Moore’s Ford Bridge will take place on July 24.
It will be 75 years since Roger and Dorothy Malcom (and their unborn child) along with George Dorsey and Dorothy Dorsey Malcom were brutally murdered in a well-organized, well-planned lynching.
On the one hand, this event focuses on the lynching and that not one individual of the dozens who participated was ever charged. On the other hand, it speaks to the condition that not one step in reconciliation has ever taken place.
It also bears witness to white people protecting white people as the government will not release the most sensitive grand jury documents identifying suspects whose surnames are likely to be easily recognized.
The absence of social justice continues.
It took the wisdom of a remarkable man who was imprisoned for 27 years to be a teacher to us all. Nelson Mandela knew affixing blame at his oppressors would not achieve the kind of integration and healing that he envisioned for himself or his country. His steadfast policy of “Truth and Reconciliation” led the way to tremendous change in South Africa.
Mandela was never seeking a pound of flesh; he was seeking not a truth, but THE truth, that whites acknowledge they were responsible for hatred, oppression and the death of many Blacks — and Blacks had a forum to speak to their collective wounds. Whites had to be prepared to be a generous listening to Blacks finding their voices and grieving openly. Whites listened, Blacks spoke and whites acknowledged in some form of “Yes, we did.”
Nazi Germany was responsible for the murders of more than 11 million people, 6 million of them Jews, but also murdering the mentally ill, homosexuals, Russian prisoners of war, Slavs, Roma and Sinti, communists, and those in political or religious resistance. You don’t see statues of Adolf Hitler, Josef Mengele or Adolf Eichmann anywhere in Germany. You can, however, visit death camps such as Auschwitz, because parts of them have been preserved. The German government states it clearly that those who came before us were responsible.
And many were relatives!
There is even more. A German artist, Gunter Demning, created the Stolpersteine art project in 1992 and it remains ongoing. The German word stolpersteine means a stumbling stone or a stone to stumble upon. The project researches where victims of the Holocaust were last living or working before he or she fell victim to Nazi terror between 1933-45. A plate is designed with the person’s name, date of birth and their place in the family. A ceremony is organized with relatives and this plate is permanently installed into the sidewalk in front of the home or place of work. It is deeply moving.
This is about ordinary people taking responsibility for the country’s history, expressing to survivors and their families, “we see … we know … we will speak the truth … we feel deeply.”
More than 56,000 stolpersteine have been laid in 22 European countries.
There is actually a “stolpersteine” available to Walton County. It currently resides at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama. It is an exact replica of the 6-foot rectangular steel monument hanging in the Memorial, one of 805 such monuments identifying each county in 12 states where lynchings occurred. There are 4,400 victims identified and since the completion of the original project, 800 more victims have been identified.
Ours, yes, ours has “Walton County, Georgia” at the top and sadly five more names engraved in addition to the four Moore’s Ford victims. The Memorial makes the copy available to each of the counties identified at no cost to the county.
DeKalb is the first county in Georgia to receive the rectangular memorial and with a ceremony, now installed in plain view.
What is it going to take for Walton County to say, “we see … we know … we will speak the truth … we feel deeply” and bring our monument home to a special ceremony where it will be permanently displayed?
The pushback to the incorporation of Critical Race Theory in schools is astounding. However, if you are Black, CRT is not a theory. It has been a generational way of life and continues to be in too much of America, a current way of life.
If you are a person of color, you know there is no safe haven from racism.
If there is no truth and reconciliation, there is no healing. If there is no healing, distrust and fear remain. We remain separate and unequal.
We in Walton County have an opportunity to take a giant step toward truth and reconciliation, but it will require an abundance of courage, commitment and hard work.
Are we ready to roll up our sleeves?
