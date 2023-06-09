Is it true that we enjoy the smaller things in life more the older we get?
It seems that is the case.
Recently I found myself thankful for the simple joy of having a blue sky above with plenty of sunshine.
As a child, we really don’t notice things like the rain or the sun. If it’s raining, so be it. If it’s a clear day, that’s great too.
It isn’t until we get older (I recently turned 52) that we begin to appreciate little things that as children we so often took for granted. It probably has something to do with the fact that as adults our lives are filled with more stress.
From work to bills to countless other responsibilities, we can’t help but feel bothered when the small things we take pleasure in are taken away, even for a little while.
It’s those things which help us get through the winter blues and sprint full-speed into spring.
Some of the things that are no longer taken for granted from my perspective include:
• A peaceful day off after several consecutive days of work.
• Talks with an old friend and how you realize that even though your childhoods were years — decades — ago, that those events of yesterday are only a conversation away.
•The return of the college football preview magazines for the upcoming season. There aren’t as many of them as there used to be but when I see one on the magazine shelf then I know a new season is just around the corner.
• The closeness of your co-workers and realizing your life wouldn’t be the same without them on a daily basis.
• The times when the power bill is opened and my heart doesn’t stop for a moment. Ditto for my property tax assessment which, unfortunately, never goes but one way.
• Memories of columns by Lewis Grizzard, Celestine Sibley and Furman Bisher.
• When the auto repair shop tells me that nothing needs working on under the hood.
• The enjoyment of holding a new book in your hands and beginning the process once again of discovering the contents within.
• How an old movie or an old song can take you back to the year they were released.
•A nap on a weekend afternoon.
•Childhood memories of my maternal and paternal grandparents. I was fortunate to know all of them growing up and it gave me four more positive influences in my life. What I wouldn’t give to sit and talk with each one of them again.
• The site of an old barn in a field that can still be seen from time to time off the highway. There’s one not far from where I live and I always make a note to glance over at it as I pass by.
• Memories of the Steelers and Cowboys meeting in the Super Bowl back during the ’70s. More focus was on the game then and not all the hype and hoopla.
• Those friends who check in on you daily. Yes, it’s easier to do with texting and such, but knowing someone thinks enough of you to do so does mean a great deal.
• For the times when the phone doesn’t ring in the middle of the night or very early in the morning. We all know it usually is not good news at those hours.
•For the fact there was a time when elected officials didn’t blindly follow party lines. Their main objective was to serve the people who put them in office. Boy, those days seem like a distance memory now.
• Those who have guided us, influenced us and encouraged us during our adventures in life. From family members to friends, we should never take anyone we care about for granted. Nothing is guaranteed in life from one week to the next or one day to the next. It’s why we should all be thankful for those little things which make life more enjoyable.
Chris Bridges is the managing editor of The Walton Tribune and a 1993 graduate of The University of West Georgia .Email comments to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com.
