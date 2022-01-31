The third week of the 2022 legislative session began on Monday, Jan. 24.
Some of the biggest news of the week came on Wednesday morning as Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, filed House Bill 1013, which would bring monumental and comprehensive reforms to our state’s mental health care delivery system.
First, HB 1013 would increase patient access to care by expanding the list of practitioners who are able to see patients, expanding telemedicine options and requiring insurers to cover certain mental health services, among other provisions. The bill would also ensure mental health parity for providers and patients so that mental health coverage is equal to physical health coverage.
HB 1013 would strengthen the state’s mental health workforce development initiatives by providing service cancelable loans for mental health/medical professionals who work in pediatrics, psychiatry, mental health and substance abuse care. Additionally, this legislation would expand the state’s transparency and accountability requirements for consumers, as well as enhance resources and tools for frontline responders and local communities.
Mental health reform will likely be one of the most important issues we address this legislative session as nearly every family has been touched by mental health struggles, especially during the last two years, and HB 1013 would take the necessary first steps to address this dire issue.
On a related note, I filed HB 1069 this week. Currently, youth and adult mental health care hospitals are licensed as personal care homes, which primarily support our aging population with cognitive, mobility and other medical issues. My bill creates efficiencies in the delivery system by establishing an appropriate residential center license for youth and adult mental health treatment centers within the Georgia Department of Community Health, which better fits patients’ treatment needs.
The House voted to adopt an adjournment resolution this week to determine our legislative calendar for the remainder of this session. Our last day of this session, or Legislative Day 40, is scheduled for April 4, which leaves us with roughly nine more weeks to complete our ambitious legislative agendas. You can view this adjournment resolution and our full legislative calendar here.
Throughout this busy week, we also voted on a number of local bills on the House floor. Our public website allows citizens to easily track and check on bills and resolutions as they move through the legislative process. To keep track of which legislation makes it to the House floor, you can find our daily bill calendar and details about each House floor vote at www.legis.ga.gov/documents.
With roughly 2 1/2 months of session left, our days at the Capitol will certainly grow longer, and more bills will be scheduled for a vote on the House floor as session moves along. As such, I hope you find these resources helpful in the coming weeks.
A personal highlight of the week was a visit from Pastor Tommy Fountain and members of 1025 Church in Monroe. It is always great to meet with constituents, hear about the things that are important to them, and seek ways to support legislation that makes people’s lives better. If you would like to visit the Capitol during the session, please contact my office.
I look forward to sharing new developments with you after we were to return to the Gold Dome on Tuesday for another full week. As your state representative, my number one goal is to advance legislation that protects, serves and supports the people of House District 115.
To help me in my efforts this session, I encourage you to reach out to me about legislation or policies that interest you. You can contact my Capitol office staff at 404-646-5024, and you can email me at bruce.williamson@house.ga.gov.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative.
