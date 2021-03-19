Way back in 1978, Simon & Schuster published a book titled, “Movers & Shakers in Georgia,” written by Lucinda Bunnen & Frankie Coxe, which gave a photographic review of many of the dynamic, creative and influential folks in Georgia who made things happen.
These were the folks who were involved in politics, the arts, business, education, sports and society who contributed to make Georgia the vibrant state it was at the time.
This book resonated with me for quite a while remembering all those in Monroe and Walton County who had significant influence in the shaping and developing of our city and county.
For many years, Monroe and Walton County was a rich agricultural area, producing more cotton in the day than any surrounding area. It was largely due to one of Monroe’s agricultural leaders, Henry Herschel “Hap” Shores, an early county agent who led the way in this field.
The June 29, 1960, issue of The Walton Tribune carried a front-page article, “Henry Shores Ends 35-Year Agricultural Career,” giving a brief account of his long and useful involvement in the field of agriculture.
Henry Shores was born on June 11, 1895, in Floyd County near Rome and grew up on a farm.
“I was a poor boy,” Shores recalled. “The land there wasn’t good like it was here. We worked a big farm, but we had a hard time making a go of it.”
Henry Shores was 5 years old when both of his parents died of typhoid fever. After nearly dying from it himself, he moved in with his 19-year-old sister and his grandparents where the living was anything but easy.
“I started working when I was 8,” Shores recalled. “When I wasn’t working on the farm I was working in a saw mill. I never knew anything but work.”
Henry Shores enlisted during World War I and got a break of sorts when he was wounded and sent back home.
“At that time the government helped wounded veterans get an education. I didn’t have a high school diploma but a professor at Georgia, an English professor named McWhorter, helped me get it,” Shores said.
“And from there I continued until I finished college with an agricultural degree, graduating from the University of Georgia College of Agriculture in the spring of 1925.”
“I had specialized in soils,” Shores remembered, “but at the time the Soil Conservation Service wasn’t putting on any people so I came to Monroe in November of 1925 and took the position of county agent and I liked the job so well I stayed for 35 years.”
When “Hap,” as his legions of friends called him, retired in 1960, he was the fourth county agent to hold that job but he didn’t come in under the best of circumstances.
“’Twenty-five was what they called a dry year,” he remembered. “The farmers didn’t make any crops to amount to anything. The cotton crop was small and the grain crop was a complete failure.
“The farmers still plowed the crops with mules in those days and since there was no grain in ’25, we had to organize a group to go out and search for corn to feed the mules.
“That spring (1926) we shipped in 32 box cars of corn.”
Sadly the problems didn’t stop there. The ’26 growing season was plagued by fleas which devastated the cotton crop.
“That year they produced on 5,000 bales of cotton over 54,000 acres,” Shores said.
“The farmers were about broke so we organized a credit program for them with local banks which somehow got them through the year.”
Then the Depression hit the country in the early ’30s.
“That almost ruined all the farmers along with a lot of other folks as well. We had to teach them to grow supplemental crops to aid their income and we organized produce trucks that went around to the farms, picked up the farmers produce and peddled it for them in Atlanta.”
With all this catastrophe and depression going from bad to worse, one might wonder just how “Hap” Shores was able to deal with such adversity in trying to keep the confidence of a group of farmers who had run off the previous county agent after just nine months.
As was mentioned above, old “Hap” Shores was a fighter and a survivor. In the late ’30s he started the County Farm Bureau, which was a real farm organization in which the farmers cooperated with and with as much faith as possible, believed in.
“There were 12 community organizations in the county. I didn’t spend a night at home in those days, I was always out working with those groups.”
He also helped set up all the federal agencies in the county in the ’40s and worked with assistant county agents Curtis Collier and Eugene Moore in developing a “tremendous” 4-H program that at the time encompassed 3,000 to 4,000 members within the county.
One of the great joys of his job was the fact while he was county agent, Walton produced 15 to 20 Master 4-H members. (A Master has to win at both the state and national levels with their 4-H project.)
“But the thing I am most proud of is establishing the REA (Rural Electric Act) here, bringing electricity to the farms,” he said.
“We started working on that in 1937. Marshall Pollock, an attorney and good friend of mine, and I went to Washington two or three times. We had to get the farmers together five times to talk about it.
“The farmers were afraid. They were not well educated in those days and were afraid it would cost them something. We finally got a co-op set up and elected seven directors.
“In late ’37, Sen. Dick Russell sent us a check for $90,000 and we built the first 90 miles of line.”
By 1945 the ball was rolling and he no longer had to meet with the co-op directors.
Everything seemed to be moving along so fast that when he retired in 1960 he had no regrets about stepping down.
“Farming had changed tremendously since I started,” he said. “I was almost glad to get out. I just couldn’t keep up with it anymore.”
Community service
As “Hap” approached his 80th birthday, around the time of an interview in May 1983 with Tribune staff writer Mike Christensen, he remained active in the Georgia Association of County Agricultural Agents as well as the University of Georgia Alumni Society and the Monroe Kiwanis Club, where he served as president, and the American Legion Post 64. Not wanting to get too far away from the job he loved for so long, he maintained a small garden on a terrace off his back yard.
“I try to stay as active as I can. I don’t walk as good as I used to. If I sit down too long I’ll never be able to get back up!”
In September, 1978, Shores received the Monroe Kiwanis Club “Gold K” Award, which was conferred upon the Kiwanis member who is nominated to be the club’s most outstanding member. Also in 1978, the American Legion Post 64 conferred on him a gold, life membership card on behalf of the post honoring his being an active Legionnaire for over 50 years.
In October 1980, he was the recipient of the Monroe Kiwanis Club’s Legion of Honor plaque, honoring his 55-year association with the club and being among the top one-third Kiwanis International members in length of service.
In September 1981, Shores had a number of memories to share about his service in World War I when he spoke to Tribune staff writer Terri Peitso. At the conclusion of the interview he said, “War is hell, but there is just a certain thing about it that once you have that experience, it gets in your blood. You just feel patriotic. You feel like you want to help again and again however you can.”
In March 1985, at the age of 89, Henry Herschel “Hap” Shores died from complications of a stroke and a decline in health. In the March 21 issue of The Walton Tribune, his friend Max Laseter wrote a warm remembrance of his friend and the many notable contributions Shores had made in the Monroe-Walton County area for the betterment of his town, agriculture, community service and his friends.
“You just don’t see folks like “Hap” Shores come along often. We should be thankful he decided to make Monroe his home.”
Future columns will depict others who have been considered a “mover and shaker” for Monroe and Walton County.
