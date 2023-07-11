I am not what you might call an outgoing person.
I don’t go out of my way to be antisocial, mind you. I’m willing to head out with friends to an event every now and then. I answer most invitations with a yes. I don’t shun human contact when offered.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Online only subscription to The Walton Tribune
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|30 Days
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|180 Days
|$50.00
|for 180 days
|365 Days
|$70.00
|for 365 days
I am not what you might call an outgoing person.
I don’t go out of my way to be antisocial, mind you. I’m willing to head out with friends to an event every now and then. I answer most invitations with a yes. I don’t shun human contact when offered.
But I am also not the sort that feels a need to head out and be around people, either. I’m perfectly content settling into a comfortable chair on any given evening and reading a good book or watching a new movie, without any need for other human beings to be involved.
That was sort of what I was expecting to do Tuesday night on this latest Fourth of July. I’d gone to my sister’s house to eat lunch with her family and, after eating a few hot dogs, entertaining the munchkins and sleeping through the opening minutes of the 1996 cheesefest “Independence Day,” I was happily planning to head home for the evening and kick back and relax all by myself.
Instead, I found myself on the road with my sister, having somehow found myself talking into accompanying her and my brother-in-law to Athens with my three nieces to take in a fireworks show.
This is, honestly, how almost all my excursions happen these days. I’m contentedly planning a day of doing nothing whatsoever when suddenly a call comes out to accompany my nieces to... somewhere, and I respond like Batman to the Bat Signal each and every time.
I don’t even get to slide down a firepole labeled with my name like Bruce Wayne does. And my car certainly doesn’t have the horsepower of Adam West’s Batmobile. But off I go, nonetheless.
You’d think I’d hit some sort of quota. After all, I spent five days with constant exposure to the nieces the week before on a family vacation to the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia.
Then, on Sunday, I took my oldest niece to the movies, then watched a second movie with all three of them that evening over dinner.
By Tuesday, you’d think I could pass on one event for some me time. But those silly girls bat those eyes at me and beg me to come in their piping voices and I cave in seconds.
Really, I have no willpower when it comes to them.
It’s probably good for me, I suppose. I enjoyed the fireworks, of course, but I enjoyed spending time with the three rambunctious scamps even more. They actually seem to like me, strangely enough, and even scarier, to trust me, which is a humbling thing, indeed.
My fourth niece, who lives in Pennsylvania, is coming down for a week or so this month, so I’ll probably get dragooned into yet more outings with the crazy crew in the days ahead.
I can’t even muster the energy to object any more. I just come along, tame Uncle Stephen, when I’m called.
Stephen Milligan is news editor of The Walton Tribune. Email comments to stephen.milligan@ waltontribune.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.