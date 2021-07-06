The weather used to be a safe topic for conversation, especially when you had nothing else to discuss, or wanted to avoid talk of politics or religion.
People didn’t argue about the weather. They just commented on how low the temperature was outside, or reminded you to roll up your car windows if a rainstorm was brewing. These days, talk about the weather is literally a hot button issue.
Last summer I angrily “un-friended” several people from my Facebook page. My actions had less to do with political outrage and more to do with worry over my siblings’ well-being and the hurt I felt at how callous these online pals behaved.
My brother lives in southern Oregon and my sister in northern California. Both keep a fire evacuation kit by their back door and make sure their vehicles’ gas tanks are full in case the authorities order them to evacuate. They’ve also spent countless days indoors over the past several summers to avoid heavy smoke that can drift for miles, having an impact on the air quality.
Each year fire season seems to go longer and the wildfires worsen across our western states.
My sister was in tears after the town of Paradise was consumed in November 2019. Eighty-five people died. One of her friends lost everything and was forced to live in a camper for more than a year. They managed to start over and eventually relocated.
As I write this column, there are reports the recent heat wave killed and sickened hundreds of people in the Pacific Northwest and western Canada. Ranchers and farmers fear the extreme drought will further dry up precious water sources, damage crops and end their livelihoods.
Canceling fireworks on July 4th was the least of our western compatriots’ woes. However, my West Coast relatives were worried idiots would spark massive fires by illegally setting off fireworks.
So when the conservative leaning folks I cut social media ties with pooh-poohed climate change and blamed poor forest management as the only cause for fires out West, I saw red. Then they got hypocritical, suggesting my siblings just relocate.
I don’t see these arrogant fools relocating just because hurricanes — which are also getting stronger and more frequent — sometimes impact the Georgia coast where they live.
Let us remain compassionate when natural disaster strikes, no matter the place or the population impacted. Climate change is real. The weather is changing. And we must adapt with it.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The
Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.