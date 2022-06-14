Teachers have more than enough on their plates today without having to take safety courses and participate in active shooter trainings, which most do. They already handle too many of society’s ills in the classroom that affect students and parents. And too many teachers have left the profession after being worn down from the stress of the pandemic.
Now, teachers must cope with the fear of gun violence along with other public health risks. I don’t think arming our teachers is a solution. I think most educators are already dedicated to helping their students learn and grow in a safe and healthy environment, without having to carry concealed weapons.
Who among us can remember their teacher locking up a gun cabinet in the classroom? I certainly don’t. But these are the teachers I do remember.
I remember my high school English literature teacher and drama coach, Irene Bailey. She was a mid-westerner by birth, teaching in a metro–Atlanta school in the late 1970s. She mercilessly red-penned my essays and stories, always telling me, “You have talent. You can do better.”
Mrs. Bailey often kept us late at play rehearsals. When we goofed around, she would stand hands-on-hips, her tiny birdlike frame stiff and straight, point her finger at us and say, “Come on people, learn your lines! You’re not leaving until you get it right!”
Well, we did get it right. My former first high school, Tucker High School, won theater competitions during the years Mrs. Bailey served countless hours as drama club adviser.
I owe her, along with my cultured parents, a love of theater and my pursuit of writing as a profession.
The teachers in my family also impacted my life by encouraging a love of reading.
My great-aunt Henrietta taught English in New Jersey and again in San Francisco, Calif. Aunt Henri gave me my first book of Haiku. I didn’t read well at age 8, so the short poems were an easy transition to more complicated material. I still have it on my bookshelf.
My Aunt Edy, also an English teacher, taught in Massachusetts. She would hand my sister and me young-adult books to read during the summers we spent at her home in the country. My favorite was “A Wrinkle in Time,” by Madeleine L’Engle.
The next generation of teachers in my family include my sister-in-law, Juanita, and her oldest daughter, Dianna. They spend a large portion of their summer break preparing for the coming school year. Like my aunts, they too are committed to their students.
I raised a teacher. My daughter, Rachel, teaches art at a high school in Alabama. She tells me the best part of her day is when a student’s light bulb goes off, and he or she understands a concept they’ve been struggling to master.
Recently, Rachel said she has already formed an escape plan in her mind should a gunman enter her school. She has determined what she believes is the most effective route she and her students should take if they ever need to flee from gun violence. As sad as this is, I am glad she has thought this through. What troubles me is that she and other teachers in our nation should not have to formulate escape plans.
I won’t go into why I believe we should implement common sense gun restrictions in the U.S. Too many folks here identify as conservatives, and any talk of even the slightest form of gun control immediately shuts them down or riles them up.
I would ask them this, though: What will you tell your children or grandchildren the next time innocent kids and their devoted teachers are killed in a classroom?
What action, other than prayer, will you take?
What would you say to the family of a child or teacher who is yet another gun violence statistic? I’m pretty sure your thoughts and prayers, without some kind of recommended solutions, would not be welcome.
(Disclaimer: A small portion of this column was reprinted from a previous column by this same writer. So, self-plagarism?)
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
