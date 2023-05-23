Pat Meadows

Long time Walton County   educator Pat Meadows will be the new principal at Atha Road Elementary School for the 2023-2024 school year.

Items from my reporter’s notebook as we enter the summer months:

• It was great hearing about Pat Meadows being the next principal of Atha Road Elementary School for the upcoming school year.

