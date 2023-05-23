Items from my reporter’s notebook as we enter the summer months:
• It was great hearing about Pat Meadows being the next principal of Atha Road Elementary School for the upcoming school year.
Meadows is currently the assistant principal at Atha Road and has served the school community since 2018.
During my first tenure at The Walton Tribune I had the opportunity to get to know Meadows from his days coaching at Social Circle Middle School and later Social Circle High School.
One of Meadows’ football teams at Social Circle Middle School reached the league championship game one season. He later poured everthing he had into coaching varsity basketball at SCHS.
“Mr. Meadows’ extensive background as an educator and strong leadership experience will continue to benefit the students and staff at Atha Road,” said Superintendent Nathan Franklin. “Over the past five years, he has demonstrated a strong work ethic and commitment to ensuring all students have the opportunity to reach their full potential in a supportive learning environment. We look forward to working with him in this new role and are confident in his ability to continue moving Atha Road forward.”
Meadows began his teaching career in 2000 and taught physical education at the elementary and middle school levels for 12 years. Prior to joining the Walton County School District in 2018, he had served as an assistant principal for six years. Meadows holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of West Georgia, a master’s degree from Walden University and a specialist degree from Cambridge College.
“Words cannot express how excited I am to be named the principal of Atha Road Elementary School,” said Meadows. “I am fully invested in our school community and will be intentional with my efforts to continue moving Atha Road forward academically. I look forward to working daily to sustain a school culture that is advocating and nurturing for students, parents, teachers and stakeholders.”
This hire will certainly benefit Atha Road Elementary School and its students. Congrats Coach.
•Same book, chapter seven: The Loganville High School baseball team is back in the state championship series for the seventh time in a row. (There was a year where there was no championship as COVID-19 caused a stoppage in play mid-season in 2020).
The ongoing streak is one that boggles the mind. To reach the championship series every season for seven years says, to me anyway, that we have the premier high school baseball program in the state in Walton County.
Even a coaching change has not slowed down the Red Devil machine. Of course, legendary coach Jeff Segars is still working with the program after turning the controls over to long-time assistant Bran Mills prior to the 2022 campaign.
Segars is now the school’s athletic director and didn’t want to shortchange student-athletes by handling both roles. Clearly it is important still having him involved though and he has coached first base this spring.
For a program to be this successful season in and season out says a lot about the talented players but also a great deal about the coaches. In addition to Mills, Mike Ryan and Brandon Anglin have been with the program since the incredible run began.
•It was somewhat ironic that state leaders of the Democratic Party wanted the 2024 presidential primary held earlier.
Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger decided to have the primary on March 12, 2024, later than Democrats wanted.
It’s ironic because the GOP primary for president in 2024 has already drawn interest from several declared candidates and more on the horizon.
Some national Democratic Party leaders are horrified that President Biden is going to have primary opposition.
Already Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson are in the Democratic race.
In reality, our primary should be as early as possible. Georgia is a key swing state now and the money from candidates that would pour into the state should not go elsewhere.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune. He is a 1993 graduate of the University of West Georgia.
