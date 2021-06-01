For a week, I pestered the communications director for Rep. Jody Hice to see where our congressman stood on colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene comparing the mask mandates at the Capitol to the Holocaust.
I got the answer in a big way on Thursday as Hice stood with Greene and Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida in a rally in Dalton.
I have really, really tried to give Hice the benefit of the doubt, through the “1776 moment” on the morning of Jan. 6 and his repeated false claims of election fraud.
Congressman @JodyHice is opening a rally headlined by @mtgreenee and @mattgaetz in Dalton GA right now.Hice is running for Secretary of State. Some in the crowd chant “lock him up” about current SOS Brad Ratffensperger. #gapol pic.twitter.com/jcHVEWI3H9— Emma Hurt (@Emma_Hurt) May 27, 2021
But kicking off a rally for an anti-Semite and a man facing credible accusations of sex crimes against minors — you know, the thing Q is supposedly warning us about from “global elites” — is just too far.
The tragedy is, this is so unnecessary.
Hice is such a good man. He’s been the pastor to many people here in Walton County. I truly believe he’d do anything for any of his constituents.
But speaking as one of those constituents, I am incredibly disappointed he would choose to associate with the kind of fringe officeholders who represent the kind of Republican Party that are making more and more people lose faith in it, including me, someone who once drove around with a Bush/Cheney bumper sticker.
He could have served us well in Washington. Instead, he’s gone to northwest Georgia to look for any kind of an audience — and by all accounts, it wasn’t much of one — to peddle nonsense with circus animals.
I hope for better out of our next congressman, but am skeptical we’ll get it.
