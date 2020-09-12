In the past few months, we have seen cities burned and businesses destroyed as calls to “defund the police” echo from looters’ mouths during violent riots across our nation.
As the unrest continues throughout our country, Georgia voters need to take a long hard look at who they plan to support in November. We have reached a point as a democratic republic where we must choose between law and order or complete chaos.
Just a few months ago, Atlanta faced the radical left-wing mob as they bashed in the windows of CNN, the College Football Hall of Fame and many businesses in Buckhead, including setting fire to Del Frisco’s Grille. It was just the beginning of what was to follow across our nation.
These were not peaceful protests.
Law enforcement has always been a cornerstone of modern society. In an emergency, the first person we call is our Walton County law enforcement. They respond to calls around the clock to help our fellow citizens. Whether a car accident, strange noises outside your home, an auto breakdown on the highway or an emergency delivery for a mom-to-be rushing to the hospital, a sheriff’s deputy or police officer is always there to help.
Law enforcement is not an oppressive militant organization paid for by the taxpayers; instead, it is your neighbor or an old friend who willingly risks his or her life every day to keep us safe.
We are fortunate in Walton County that there has not been a movement to defund our police and sheriff’s departments. Such a move would be dangerous and lead to unsafe schools and a massive increase in local crime.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have aligned themselves with the “Defund the Police” movement.
Harris pushed for people to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, who used it to bail murderers, rapists, and other violent individuals out of jail. She has declared her support of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s $150 million cut in police funding.
I cannot support her position. Rather than defunding, we should support efforts to adequately pay and train our men and women in local law enforcement.
President Donald Trump proudly stands with our law enforcement officers. As the chaos continues, law enforcement associations across the nation are throwing their support behind him. He has consistently and strongly denounced the actions of these violent rioters.
This November, I urge you to cast your vote for law and order, and I encourage you to vote for President Donald J. Trump.
— Bruce Williamson, Monroe
