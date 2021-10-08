It’s been a thrilling season for my alma mater in football to date, as the University of Georgia has destroyed all comers with extreme prejudice.
My beloved Bulldogs were a bit shaky in their opening game, just overcoming a vaunted Clemson team that turned out to be a bit of an overrated turkey the more they’ve played.
But the defense was stout, saving the anemic offense that week, and while the offense has gotten better each week, the defense hasn’t if only because it doesn’t seem there’s anywhere else to go when they’re already at the top.
It’s been exciting to watch. We ran over South Carolina, utterly demolished Vanderbilt, effectively reduced Arkansas’ efforts to nothing.
It’s just been good football.
We face Auburn this weekend, then a currently undefeated Kentucky, then a shaky but dangerous Florida squad after a week of rest.
These are all games we should be able to win. Honestly, as long as we play our best, we should coast into Atlanta in December undefeated ready to take on, presumably, Alabama to prove who’s the best.
It seems nearly predestined.
So why am I so worried?
Oh, I don’t know. It could be because of all the times we’ve come up short before, where one game was all that came between us and a national title.
Historic campaigns in 2002, 2005, 2007, 2012, 2017 ... all of them were derailed in one way or another by one fluke of a game, one busted play, one broken quarter that ended in ignominious failure.
We won bowl games in some of those years. We won SEC championships in some. There was at least one year where we were almost unquestionably one of the best two teams in the country and neither of us made it to the title game due to systemic issues with the entire sport at the time.
None of them ended with ultimate victory.
I can’t stop believing it’s possible. After all, this is UGA, not the curse-ridden nincompoops that we call the Atlanta Falcons.
But it’s so hard. We last won a national championship in the 1980 season.
I wasn’t even alive then.
I keep waiting for the banana peel to send us flailing into failure.
Can we avoid it this time? Can we persevere to the end? Can we overcome my unwilling anxiety and cynicism to achieve the seemingly impossible?
We’re in a better position to do it this year than in a long time. Yet I worry.
All I can do is watch each game and believe, against all belief, this time it will happen. Go Dawgs.
