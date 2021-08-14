As many who read my column know, I love books.
On a shelf in my living room library stands a book with the title “The Child That Books Built” by Francis Spufford, which I feel sums up a great portion of my life. I also love libraries as it was my Aunt Ruby who gave me my love and appreciation for books at the Monroe Public Library.
The author Ray Bradbury once said, “Without libraries what have we? We have no past and no future.” Another favorite quote of mine is from the American Library Association: “When you absolutely, positively have to know something, ask a librarian.” And to sum up the value of librarians, Charles Medawar once penned: “Librarians are almost always very helpful and often almost absurdly knowledgeable. Their skills are probably very underestimated and largely underemployed.”
Libraries are one of our most valued resources and it saddens and angers me to hear that one library in Monroe is closing down, one I had a personal affiliation with.
One lady who was an early teacher in the Monroe Junior High School who taught my sister in her early years, went from teaching classes to becoming librarian for the Monroe High School in 1955. Her name was Mrs. Charles L. (Lucile S.) Pickens.
Lucile Still Pickens was born on Nov. 21, 1900, in the Bold Springs community to Thomas B. and Janette W. Still. She graduated from the Fifth District A&M School where she was class orator and won a state medal in elocution. Graduating from the Normal School in Athens, she taught at Walnut Grove and Tyron High and later served as principal in Hart County, Georgia.
On Oct. 9, 1922, she married Dr. Charles L. Pickens, a University of Georgia graduate who received his pharmacy degree in 1920. They became the proud parents of two children, Jeanette and Robert Pickens.
After Dr. Pickens’ sudden death from a heart attack in June 1941, Lucile returned to her love of teaching and the classroom, teaching eighth grade in Monroe for 10 years and upon completing work on her degree at the University of Georgia in 1955, became the librarian for the Monroe High School, a position she held with respect and dignity until her retirement in 1966,
Being raised in the Methodist Church, she was a dedicated member of the Monroe First Methodist Church for more than 50 years.
She taught Sunday school for 27 years, served as Methodist Youth Fellowship counselor, College Student secretary, chairman of the Education Committee and president of the Wesleyan Service Guild, and she helped organize and staff a nursery during morning worship and led Bible study groups and mission studies.
Two years before retiring from the local school system, Mrs. Pickens saw a need for a library for the church she so loved and in 1964 organized a library that grew and expanded into over 3,600 books, tapes and magazines.
Every Sunday morning, you would find Mrs. Pickens in the room set aside as the new library, busy as she organized new books which had come in or chatting about books with the church members.
She stressed the importance of honoring or remembering a loved one by donating a book which in some way reflected the life of the individual chosen. Book plates were designed to be placed inside the cover showing who the book was given for and who the donors were.
In the weekly bulletin which reached all the church members, Mrs. Pickens most always had an insert showing the growing number of books which the library had been given in honor or in memory of the church members.
In November 1983, after years of meticulous care and dedication to a position she loved and cherished, the Monroe First United Methodist Church honored Mrs. Pickens by naming the library in her honor, “The Lucile Pickens Library.”
This honor did not go unnoticed by The Walton Tribune, when, in the March 1, 1984, issue, Editor and Publisher Larry Nash paid tribute to Mrs. Pickens in an editorial which in part said, “Today we pay tribute to a longtime member of the Monroe First United Methodist Church. Many of us enjoy and respect books. Books remind us of libraries, and the best libraries have good librarians. All of which brings to mind Monroe citizen Lucile Pickens, who now has a library named in her honor.
“Recently the church’s library was designated as the Lucile Pickens Library, honoring her for 19 years of leadership in the world of books, not to mention her prior years as a teacher and school principal. Her volunteer guidance and deep interest are largely responsible for the growth the library has experienced and the high quality of service it offers.
“Organized in 1964 under the pastorate of the Rev. Ernest P. Kendall, it has accumulated 3,060 volumes valued at $15,000 with circulation averaging around 50 books per week.
“Most of the books have been given in honor or memory of people and a record of these gifts are kept in the ‘Remembrance Book’ displayed in the library. Nancy Peters has inscribed the names of more than 2,000 entries in this book.
“Mrs. Pickens valuable years of experience as a trained and skilled librarian along with her generosity have rendered this honor well deserved and we say to her, ‘A job well done and please keep it up.’”
Mrs. Pickens continued at her church library until ill health forced her into retirement — which she did not appreciate! She left Monroe to live with her son Robert and family in Greenville, South Carolina, until her death on June 11, 1995, at the age of 94.
Largely attended graveside services were held for her at Rest Haven Cemetery on June 13, 1995. Instead of floral offerings at her service, she requested memorial donations be directed toward the church library she created.
After Mrs. Pickens’ death, the library carried on for a number of years with other dedicated members opening the library on Sunday mornings showing off the most recent books that had been donated. And with the passing of time the library grew less important to the point it became an albatross.
When word reached me that the library was closing down due to the need for extra space and the books were going to be donated to a thrift store, I thought of all the many names of former church members whose loyalty and dedication to the church would disappear as not only church members but others in the community had donated books to the library.
I thought back to the many names of members like Nunnally, Aycock, Launius, Bell, Cox, Robinson, Hester, Williams, Martin, Felker, Stewart, McGarity, Brown, Webster, Henson, Wright, Carson, Huie, Kelly, Towler, Verner, Summer, Nowell, Perkins, Paschal, Adams, Garrett, Radford and many others whose names graced the book plates of the many books donated and now their memory will just disappear with the removal of these books.
I spoke to a church member about the dissolution of the library and asked why an alternative could not be reached to save the library and was told, “Nobody has looked or touched those books in years … or decades.” My response was, why did the pastor and the staff turn a blind eye to a great resource for the church and not do something to promote its upkeep and keep the library in the mind of the members?
The church is now filled with newcomers to town, those with no Monroe connections, who are not aware of any of the older members whose names are found in those library books or what they did to help make the church what it is today and since no one cared to actively promote the library to keep it open and viable, the books sat there unused, unread and unloved.
And when the church needed more space for classrooms the obvious decision it seemed was to get rid of the books so extra space could be available.
One thing is certain: Because of the church’s decision to remove the wonderful library and erase the name of the lady who gave a good portion of her life to create such a useful literary environment and to give the books away has hurt me deeply and I will never feel the same about the church I grew up in and was proud to call my “home church.”
