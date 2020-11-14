Nearly 5 million votes in the state of Georgia are being recounted by hand to verify the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The former Vice President Joe Biden currently holds a razor thin just over 14,000 vote lead over incumbent President Donald Trump in the battleground Peach State.
Isn’t that amazing? This state is so divided that with millions of votes cast, the equivalent of a handful will decide this contested contest.
It’s a microcosm of what we are seeing across the country itself, isn’t it?
While I’m hoping against hope the recount in Georgia will yield a different result, just as I hope the president’s efforts to challenge the outcomes in other battleground states are successful in overturning them, that hope is beginning to fade for me.
Biden’s lead in Georgia is certainly surmountable, but unless the president is able to show evidence of voter fraud in other battleground states where the lead is more formidable, the projected outcome of the president election won’t change.
Why do I hope against hope the outcome will change? Is it because I think the president is such a swell guy he deserves another four years? No, it’s because his policies, his platform, have made the lives of Americans better in every measurable way, and Biden’s won’t.
When you are voting for president, you aren’t voting for a person, you are voting for a platform. But a lot of people this year, based on what they have told me in person and from what I’ve seen on social media, most definitely voted for/against a person rather than platform.
I don’t believe a majority of our state and country think it’s OK to kill babies in the womb.
I don’t believe a majority want to see their taxes go up, so that their discretionary spending goes down while the government’s discretionary spending goes up.
I don’t believe a majority want their fuel costs to skyrocket with the elimination of the oil and gas industry in America.
I don’t believe a majority want another lockdown and mask mandate.
I don’t believe a majority want to defund the police or don’t support law enforcement or first responders.
I don’t believe a majority want their Second Amendment rights violated.
I don’t believe a majority want their private health insurance options taken away.
I don’t believe a majority support a socialist agenda.
I am, however, beginning to believe a majority did vote for all of this. Not because they supported Biden’s platform — and this is his platform folks — but because they opposed the person who is president.
I’ve always said elections always give us the government we deserve.
In this presidential election, I’m afraid that’s quite an indictment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.