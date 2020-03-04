We are wholeheartedly on board with the idea of a liquor store coming to Monroe.
It’s very surprising the county seat, one that’s bustling like Monroe has been the past few years, wouldn’t have a place with legalized package sale of distilled spirits. And with both of the stores licensed for Loganville just across the Gwinnett line, that’s a lot of tax revenue going out of the county. (There is one liquor store in Walton, The Grove in Walnut Grove.)
But we take pause at the petition drive going around Monroe that would get this on the November ballot.
Ty Vance contacted the newspaper last week about this. But on further questioning, he wouldn’t say who hired him to coordinate it. Vance said he doesn’t have plans for a store and doesn’t know who does.
So what’s this about?
If it’s such a good idea, it should withstand public scrutiny. Organizers should let the public know what they’re signing, and the city should discuss first what its plans are if it passes.