Dear Chairman and Commissioners,
I am writing you today to express my personal opposition to the county purchasing the East Church Street location to build the new jail complex there.
I know all of you on a personal level except Commissioner Bo Warren. I respect each and every one of you. All of you are good men with good hearts, good intentions and I know you all have a true desire to serve our county and the best interests of its citizens. I know that and I appreciate that.
You have a thankless job in your county role and are always catching the brunt of criticism and rarely are you the recipients of praise. I rarely if ever wander into the realm of county politics and policy unless I’ve been hired to represent a client against the county. But this issue and this fork in the road in front of us and in front of our community is different — its import is so large that it and my conscience dictate that I interject myself. If I didn’t feel so strongly about the importance of this issue being a generational/50-plus- year decision for our community, then you wouldn’t be hearing from me.
But alas, it is, and so here I am.
I have lived here for almost 20 years now in downtown Monroe. I lived in downtown Monroe long before it was “cool” to live downtown. I have owned homes, commercial properties and several businesses here for the past 20 years.
I know the heartbeat of this downtown community and its development patterns, both good and bad, better than probably anyone else I know. I know what makes this town thrive and I am all too familiar with the negative trends and projects that can stifle and stymie positive, progressive revitalization and growth of our community and your county seat.
To that end, I am absolutely 100% convinced that locating the new jail on East Church Street will be detrimental to the city of Monroe, Walton County and their economic vitality for decades to come.
I strongly urge each and every one of you to reconsider your position on this issue and kill this project immediately on East Church Street.
It is in the best interests of the city and the county and their citizenry that an alternative location be selected for the new jail that is NOT in a residential neighborhood, especially an historic one like the Church Street corridor.
I know the county needs a new jail or a heavily renovated jail. I am fully supportive of you fulfilling that need. I am fully supportive of Sheriff Joe Chapman and his responsibility for housing our inmates — I know he and his jailors NEED a new jail, I do. I am more than willing to help you find a new jail location or a solution to the existing jail.
I am willing to give of my time personally to help solve this problem for our county and my community. Trust me, I know that from an efficiency and logistics standpoint, the Church Street property makes the most sense for the new jail;, it absolutely does.
But from a macroeconomic and community development point of view, especially taking into account development patterns for the next 30-40 years, when my children and grandchildren and your children and grandchildren will be living here, it is the worst possible location choice.
Placing the new jail at the corner of South Hammond Drive and East Church Street will have lasting negative consequences on the development patterns of our town and our community that will FAR outlive all of our lives, of that I am certain.
In making your decision, you have relied in part on a 2013 location analysis that is significantly outdated. Update it. Seek public input on other alternative locations.
Choose better than the easy choice of East Church Street.
I won’t even wade into the economics of this issue. Regardless of the situs, the prospect of a new or renovated jail is a heavy economic burden that the county and its citizenry will undertake; we all know that.
But don’t take the short view and place it in a location that will erode the strong, positive economic growth and development in our small town over the past decade. All around my old cotton mill, old mill houses are now selling for $250,000-plus! Who would have ever imagined?
A new jail and the demolition of several intown homes to accomplish it will stymie that progress.
I hate to oppose you personally on a county issue. I respect each and every one of you. I rarely wade into these public debates. I know the hassle that the “red T-shirts” and the “pitchforks” cause on issues; believe me I do. But this jail location on East Church Street is an issue of such grave import to our community and to me personally that my conscience will not allow me to sit by idly without being heard.
I am happy to meet personally with any of you at any time to discuss this further. Please change direction and kill this deal immediately.
I appreciate your time and your service and sacrifice for our county.
Sincerely,
Paul Rosenthal
