Jan. 20 was a pretty monumental day, with Georgians getting two new senators and all of us getting a new president.
The next day, a reader called to make sure we’d update our list of contact information for government officials. And while I often feel like I’m struggling to stay on top of things, I had that one down cold.
I wouldn’t say the elected officials’ contact information is the most frequent call I get, but it’s definitely up there. People want to know how to reach their congressman, especially. (And whether you love the politics of Rep. Jody Hice or don’t, his staff has been receptive to local citizens’ needs, what with an office in downtown Monroe.)
We try to run contact information for at least our federal officials in every weekend paper, on the second Opinions page. I also try to get in the phone numbers and email addresses for our county commissioners and the constitutional officers.
These people are paid with our tax dollars, and you have the right to reach out to them and be heard — whether with praises or complaints. I’ve been told too few people take advantage of this, so your call to speak up on an issue really does make a difference.
Newspapers fight for your right to have open government, but I’m glad we also are able to provide this little service. Please feel free to take advantage, and let us know how we can help you use it.
