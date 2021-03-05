We’ve always known Walton County is a good place to live. It turns out, this is a good place to read, too.
By now you’ve seen the news that six Dr. Seuss books will go out of print due to Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ decision that they don’t meet the cultural sensitivities of the 2020s.
But cancel culture passed by Walton County, as local libraries said they would continue to offer the Scandalous Six books on their shelves.
Good.
We’ve long held the belief that censoring books is a very slippery slope, especially in libraries. And school districts that have stopped teaching such classics as “To Kill a Mockingbird” earn ridicule — rightly so — because they let their fear of someone hearing an outdated word override the pervasive message.
Of course “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” is not exactly part of the literary canon with “Huckleberry Finn” (though Seuss earns credit for not dragging his story down with the Duke and King as Twain did). But once we start burning books, where does it stop?
That’s why we credit the common sense of leaders in our local library system, and in the public school districts, for allowing parents to make their own judgments on these books. That’s where the best decisions will be made — at home, not at McElligot’s Pool.
